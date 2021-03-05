In latest Meghan Markle news, reports claim she blamed Kate Middleton and Camilla for “leaking stories” about her.

According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex believed their households briefed negative stories about her and Prince Harry to the press.

One article included Kate reportedly being ‘left in tears’ following a bridesmaids’ dress fitting before Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018.

Latest news on Meghan Markle

The MailOnline reports that sources claim Meghan allegedly believed Kate, Camilla or Charles’ households released the stories.

Meghan also reportedly believed they leaked a story about a tiara she wanted to wear to the wedding.

That story alleged that Harry had told the Queen’s dresser Angela Kelly: “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”

However, reports later claimed arrangements for a fitting sparked the spat and not the tiara.

The source also claimed that the couple “assumed that the men in grey suits were obsessed with destroying them” while in Kensington Palace.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Meghan for comment.

The latest reports come amid allegations of ‘bullying’ made against Meghan.

Earlier this week, the former actress denied claims she ‘bullied’ Kensington Palace staff members.

According to The Times, a complaint was made in October 2018 by Jason Knauf – the Sussexes’ communications secretary at the time.

Meghan Markle accused of ‘bullying’

The allegations include Meghan reportedly driving two assistants out of the Palace household.

Now, Buckingham Palace confirmed it will investigate the claims.

Our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article.

A statement read: “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in the Times…

“…following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

In addition, they said: “Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article.

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years…

“…and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

