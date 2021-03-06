Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might never be able to repair their relationship with the royal family, Lorraine Kelly has said.

The ITV presenter shared her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a recent sneak peek of the chat, Meghan suggested “The Firm” had “perpetuated falsehoods” about herself and Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan unable to repair relationship with royals?

In an article for The Sun, Lorraine wrote: “Meghan and Harry have wrecked their relationship with his family.

“I ­honestly don’t see how they will ever be able to repair the damage unleashed by this weekend’s bombshell Oprah interview.”

She added: “All families have fights but this is ­turning into World War Three.”

Meanwhile, Lorraine claimed that “when you attack The Firm you are essentially attacking the Queen”, which she said is “crossing a line”.

However, the star said she hopes the couple will “take the opportunity to express their admiration for the Queen” at a time when Prince Philip is in hospital.

In addition, she added that their interview could “backfire” and they will “live to regret trying to settle scores and burning down all those royal bridges”.

The tell-all interview will air in the UK on ITV on Monday, March 8.

What will happen in the interview?

Meanwhile, from a few preview clips, it seems nothing is off limits in the chat.

On Friday, CBS – which will air the interview in America – released a clip of Meghan saying she feels “liberated” that she can now make decisions on her own.

When asked why it’s the right time now to do the interview, Meghan said: “Well so many things.

“That we’re on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened and also that we have the ability to make our own choices.

“It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘yes, I’m ready to talk.’

“To be able to just make a choice on your own and speak for yourself.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will air on ITV, Monday, March 8, at 9pm.

