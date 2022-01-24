Peter Phillips ‘introduces new girlfriend to the Queen after divorce’

The Queen has reportedly been introduced to Peter Phillips‘ new girlfriend following his divorce from his ex-wife.

Peter introduced Lindsay Wallace to Her Majesty at Windsor, reports claim.

The introduction is believed to have happened following a shooting party.

Princess Anne’s son Peter apparently met with the Queen with his new girlfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The dad-of-two – who was once branded the Queen’s ‘favourite’ grandson – recently began dating after divorcing his ex-wife Autumn last year after 12 years of marriage.

According to The Sun, Peter and Lindsay’s relationship has been growing increasingly serious.

As a result, introducing her to the Queen felt like the next appropriate step for the couple.

Peter Phillips is believed to have introduced his girlfriend to the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen ‘introduced to Peter Phillips’ girlfriend’

A source told The Sun: “The Queen is one of the most important people in Peter’s life so it’s only right that he introduces Lindsay to her. It was a very warm meeting and the Queen was clearly delighted to meet someone who makes Peter so happy.

“It may still be early days but Peter wanted his grandmother to see he was happy.”

“It’s a clear sign that Lindsay has now been firmly welcomed into The Firm and a major first step if they were to ever choose to get married. The Queen just wants Peter to be happy,” added the source.

The Queen had a “warm meeting” with Lindsay (Credit: Splashnews)

A spokesman for Peter Phillips said: “Peter attended a private event at Windsor.”

Meanwhile, Peter and Autumn announced their split in February 2020.

At the time, they confirmed that they had split up the previous year. The former couple share two children, Savannah, 11, and nine-year-old Isla.

Last June, Peter and Autumn settled their divorce at the High Court.

A statement from the pair read: “Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost.”

