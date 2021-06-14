Peter Phillips has settled his divorce from his estranged wife Autumn.

The Queen‘s grandson and Autumn announced their split in February last year after 12 years of marriage.

Last month, reports claimed that Peter and Autumn would settle the divorce in court.

Now, a spokesperson for the former couple confirmed they have “resolved” their financial issues at the High Court.

Peter and Autumn have settled their divorce (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Phillips and estranged wife Autumn settle divorce

A statement said: “Mr Peter Phillips and Mrs Autumn Phillips are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement…

Read more: Peter Phillips divorce: Queen’s favourite grandson ‘to settle divorce in court’

“…the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today.

“Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost.

Peter and Autumn announced their split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions.

“Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives.”

Peter is Princess Anne‘s son from her marriage to Mark Phillips.

Last year, Peter and Autumn confirmed they had split and had informed the Queen on their separation.

A statement read: “After informing HM the Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.”

Peter with his two daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It added: “The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla.”

Peter and Autumn have daughters Savannah, 10, and Isla, nine, together.

Read more: Who is the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips?

Peter is the Queen and Prince Philip‘s eldest grandchild.

He’s 17th in the line of succession to the throne.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.