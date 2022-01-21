The Queen had “grave concerns” about Kate Middleton before she married into the Royal Family, a book has claimed.

The Duchess of Cambridge married into the royals in 2011 when she tied the knot with Prince William.

Kate has gone on to become one of the most admired members of the Royal Family thanks to her dedicated work as a senior royal.

What did the Queen think of Kate Middleton?

However, according to a royal expert, Her Majesty wasn’t sure if Kate had an identity of her own before she married William.

Katie Nicholl wrote in her book, The Making of a Royal Romance: “Privately she had grave concerns and believed that Kate needed to have a job and an identity in her own right before an engagement was announced.”

Royal correspondent Phil Dampier echoed the same thoughts.

He claimed the Queen felt worried about Kate’s work ethic.

Privately she had grave concerns.

Mr Dampier told the Express in 2018: “Kate was William’s girlfriend for eight or nine years before they got engaged and got married.

“There was a phase where she appeared to be doing very little really.”

He also claimed that the Queen once “remarked Kate doesn’t do very much”.

Mr Dampier added: “I think she had a fairly long entrance to the Royal family.”

However, now years on, Kate has become a much loved member of the Royal Family.

Reports claim Kate has been a great support for Her Majesty following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, last April.

How did Kate help the Queen?

Last November, a royal expert said the duchess would be supporting the Queen on her first wedding anniversary without the Duke of Edinburgh.

Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine: “I think Kate will be considered the right person to offer support to the Queen on what will be a poignant reminder of a long and happy marriage.

“Being at Sandringham makes it very easy for them to make private visits to see the Queen.”

