Paul Burrel has sparked fears for the Queen after labelling Her Majesty “frail”.

During an appearance on Lorraine earlier today (February 7), Paul suggested that the current monarchy is coming to an end.

Paul was invited onto the ITV show to discuss the Queen’s statement at the weekend.

Her Majesty announced on Saturday (February 5) that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will one day be known as Queen Consort rather than Princess Consort.

Opening up about his thoughts on the move, Paul told Lorraine that he believes the Queen’s time on the throne will be over imminently.

Paul Burrell shares fears for the Queen

“We’re coming to the end of this monarchy,” he said.

“I see what the Queen is doing. I know she is preparing a smooth path from the transition of this monarchy to the next monarchy.”

He went on to share that he was heartbroken to see the Queen looking “frail” last week at her home.

“And yesterday I was very sad,” he continued. “I was very sad because I saw a frail Queen at Sandringham and I was thinking about the times I was with her.

“And she was strong, fit and healthy and I realised we are coming to the end of this monarchy.”

What did the monarch say about Camilla?

Meanwhile, the monarch made the announcement regarding Camilla in a statement at the weekend.

Her Majesty said: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

“And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

