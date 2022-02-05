The Queen has wowed fans in new photos released ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

Her Majesty, 95, will mark 70 years on the throne on February 6, becoming the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

New images of the Queen were shared to the Royal Family‘s social media pages on Friday.

The Queen beamed in the new pictures (Credit: Photo by Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock)

The Queen to mark 70 years on the throne

The photos showed Her Majesty viewing a selection of cards, letters and artwork sent to her by children and members of the public.

The Queen was beaming in the pictures as she wore a blue dress and a set of brooches her father gifted her on her 18th birthday.

The post was captioned: “This year The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years as Monarch.

Fans gushed over the Queen’s appearance (Credit: Photo by Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock)

“To begin the celebrations, Her Majesty viewed a selection of cards, letters and artwork sent to her by children and other members of the public to mark this, and previous, Jubilees.

“In 2002 for the Golden Jubilee, 9 year-old Chris sent Her Majesty ‘A Recipe for a Perfect Queen’.

“Ingredients: ‘a dash of loyalty’, ‘a handful of royal waves’, ‘a cup of courage.'”

It added: “The Queen was also shown Queen Victoria’s Autograph fan from @royalcollectiontrust.

The Queen will mark 70 years on the throne on February 6 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The fan was given to The Queen in 1887 to mark her Golden Jubilee by The Prince and Princess of Wales…

“…later King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, and is signed by friends and relations of Queen Victoria.”

What did fans say?

Royal fans loved the images and gushed over how well the Queen looked.

One said: “Her Majesty looks magnificent. Long may she reign!”

Another commented: “She looks wonderful!”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will take place in June (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “She looks amazing!!”

Another said: “Looking gorgeous and healthy.”

Celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will take place later this year.

In June, Brits will get to enjoy an extra bank holiday to celebrate 70 years since the monarch acceded to the throne.

The celebrations will include Trooping the Colour, lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons and then a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The celebrations will take place from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.

