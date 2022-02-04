Prince Harry ‘lying low as he fears causing more upset’ for the Queen, claims expert

In the latest Prince Harry news, a royal expert has claimed that the duke is ‘laying low’ in the hopes of avoiding ‘any more upset’ for the Queen.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, has dealt with his fair share of drama since stepping down from royal life back in 2020.

And his family have also been affected, too!

Could Prince Harry be ‘laying low’ for the sake of his grandmother? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have shocked the world with several explosive claims about royal life.

In particular, the pair claimed that a royal had expressed concern over “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be during their chat with Oprah Winfrey.

To add to the drama, Prince Harry’s memoir will be released later this year.

It will cover his lifetime in the public eye, from childhood to the present day.

But according to a royal expert, Harry will be making an effort to keep things calm ahead of the release.

Katie Nicholl told Closer Magazine: “Whether Harry has regrets or not, I don’t know, but what I do know is that he has a history of lashing out at the establishment before.

The Queen has had a difficult year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He’s been critical in the past, but then goes quiet.”

She continued: “I think since last year he’s paused and reflected. And he’s realised how much last year took a toll on his grandmother, and doesn’t want to cause any more upset, so is laying low for now.”

And Harry may not be the only one looking to keep the peace.

He doesn’t want to cause any more upset

Earlier this month, Prince Charles reportedly invited Harry to stay with him if he visits for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Since leaving the UK, Harry has returned twice.

Once for Prince Philip’s funeral and another time for Princess Diana’s statue.

Prince Harry gets it: doing Inner Work® can be tough, but it’s a solid foundation to build on. And once you get all of that sorted out, everything else seems to fall into place. ☁️ pic.twitter.com/C1Wn4Tj3Be — BetterUp (@BetterUp) February 3, 2022

Harry’s latest appearance

Meanwhile, Harry recently marked his first public appearance of 2022.

The appearance saw the duke speak at a virtual conference for startup BetterUp today.

Alongside tennis star Serena Williams, Harry candidly opened up about his mental health struggles during the session.

He also discussed the importance of “self care”, saying: “The self care is the first thing that drops away. I’m happy to admit that as a husband, as a dad.”

ED! has contacted Prince Harry’s representative for comment.

