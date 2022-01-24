Prince Charles has reportedly invited Prince Harry to stay with him if he visits the UK.

The Prince of Wales is believed to be growing concerned about what his son’s tell-all memoir will say about his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

As a result, reports suggest Charles wants to extend an olive branch to Harry.

If Harry accepts, it will make the first time the family has come together since he and Meghan Markle quit royal life.

Prince Charles keen to make amends with Harry

A source told The Sun: “Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy. He didn’t approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father’s life.

“Understandably he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused.

“Charles is deeply protective of Camilla. The last thing he needs — especially in a year of celebration that should be all about the Queen — is an excoriating takedown of Camilla at a time when people have finally taken her to their hearts.”

Harry and Meghan were expected to return to the UK later this year. Reports claimed they would arrive to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

However, their comeback has now faced a slight problem.

The couple is currently embroiled in a row with the Metropolitan Police.

The force is refusing to offer the couple protection in the UK, even if they pay for it themselves.

As a result, Harry has taken action against The Met. There’s no outcome yet.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s memoir will be released later this year. It will cover his lifetime in the public eye, from childhood to the present day.

