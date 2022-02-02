Kate Middleton has become patron of England Rugby as she takes over the role from Prince Harry.

It was revealed today that the Duchess of Cambridge is now patron of both the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.

On Wednesday, Kate visited Twickenham Stadium to take part in an England rugby training session.

She met the men’s and women’s squads as they prepare for the Six Nations championships.

Kate showed off her rugby skills! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton patron of England Rugby

The duchess wore a black England rugby top, black tracksuit bottoms and trainers for the session.

Read more: Kate Middleton to take over from Prince Harry as new patron of English rugby

When asked whether she was ready for her training session, Kate replied: “Absolutely. I’ve got my kit on.”

Kate then put on a pair of rugby boots and headed onto the pitch.

Kate raised in the air by players (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One moment showed Kate hoisted into the air by two players as she went to grab the ball.

Kate also ran with the ball and scored a try.

The duchess also took part in a scrum.

In addition, Kate received mini England rugby kits for her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate took part in a training session with England rugby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kate say about her rugby role?

It comes after Kate spoke about receiving the patronage.

She said on Twitter: “I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby.

“Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.”

She added: “I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C.”

I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏉 Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. pic.twitter.com/voctCHx7BA — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 2, 2022

Fans praised Kate’s new patronage and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One said: “Congratulations, you will be a huge support to the sport.”

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton planning ‘move’ in hope of a ‘blissful life’

Another wrote: “Best wishes for your new role I believe you will do amazing things.”

A third added: “Well done Catherine looking forward to watching you grow in this role.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.