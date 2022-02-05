The Queen on 'sparkling form' during first public engagement as she cracks jokes with Platinum Jubilee guests
The Queen on ‘sparkling form’ during public engagement

Tickled onlookers with "I don't matter" quip

By Robert Leigh

The Queen delighted guests at a Platinum Jubilee reception today (Saturday February 5) as she joked about cutting a celebratory cake.

The monarch, 95, marks the 70th anniversary of the passing of her father George VI tomorrow. And she will herself become the first British sovereign to reach 70 years on the throne.

But ahead of her milestone, the Queen celebrated with members of the local community at Sandringham in Norfolk.

And according to reports, the frequently-beaming Queen was supposed to be in ‘sparkling form’.

The Queen, pictured on Friday, ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend
The Queen, pictured on Friday, ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Guests chuckle with the Queen at Platinum Jubilee reception

Footage shared by ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship revealed the Queen joked as she cut into a cake for the occasion.

She was warned the bake was positioned ‘the wrong way around’ for the benefit of cameras recording the event. But the Queen had a quick comeback.

She quipped: “They can see it… I don’t mind. I don’t matter!”

Read more: The Queen stuns in new photos released ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Guests were also amused when the Queen indicated she wouldn’t slice the entire cake herself.

“I think I might just put the knife in it,” she said, smiling.

She added: “Someone else can do the rest.”

How royal fans reacted

Supporters were blown away by the footage of the Queen, hailing her as “incredible”.

One Twitter user gushed: “How wonderful, beautiful. Our Queen is incredible. She’s 95 and still has an incredible sense of humour.”

Our Queen is incredible.

Another royal fan cooed: “So nice to see Her Majesty smiling and joking. She is a treasure.”

And another social media user responded: “HRH is adorable.”

Candy nearly stole the show!
Candy nearly stole the show! (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Ahead of Platinum Jubilee plans for a four-day bank holiday weekend in June, official photos of the Queen receiving cards from well wishers were shared yesterday.

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter recalls secret conversation with Queen

News reports also showed the Queen doting on her pet Dorgi Candy as she inspected letters and artwork sent to her by children and royal fans.

She wore a blue dress for the glimpse inside her royal life, as well as a set of brooches gifted to her by her father on her 18th birthday.

