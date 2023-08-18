Mike Tindall previously made an emotional confession about his wife Zara and their three children.

The former rugby player, 44, shares daughters Mia, nine, Lena, five, and son Lucas, two, with his wife Zara Tindall. Mike and Zara have been married since 2011.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine earlier this year, Mike revealed that Zara struggles when she has to leave their children for work. He revealed that Zara ‘punishes’ herself for leaving her kids to work.

Mike and Zara have three kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike Tindall makes confession about Zara

Opening up about his wife during an event in January, Mike said: “Her passion her compassion, her dedication I think they are the foundations of any great mother, it’s just born in. She punishes herself for going to work because she doesn’t want to leave them, I take my hat off to all women out there.”

He added that Zara is a “great mother”.

Zara – who is the daughter of Princess Anne – has several equestrian ambassadorial roles and previously worked at Cheltenham racecourse as a director.

She has previously opened up about suffering from ‘mum guilt’.

Mike and Zara’s family

Elsewhere, father of three Mike also revealed earlier this year that his daughters Mia and Lena take after him in their interest in rugby.

“Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we’ve got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well,” he said.

She punishes herself for going to work because she doesn’t want to leave them.

Mike finished last year’s I’m A Celebrity series in fourth place behind Matt Hancock, Owen Warner and Jill Scott. He won over the nation with his antics and bond with his campmates in the Aussie jungle. During his interview, Mike also addressed moving to Australia with his family.

Zara previously spoke about mum guilt (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He said: “Never say never but it’s not on the cards, people try to say that we almost did, but we never almost did. It’s never been an actual thing where we’ve looked for a house or anything.”

Mike Tindall news

In May, Mike and Zara attended big major royal events to celebrate King Charles’ reign. The couple attended the King’s coronation in May at Westminster Abbey.

But, speaking later on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, Mike admitted a bit of frustration over his seating during the ceremony.

Mike and Zara were sat together in the row behind Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their husbands.

He said: “You’re in the hottest spot, but it’s happening all around the corner where you can’t see! You do have a front row seat, but.. It was unbelievable being sat there, but frustrating.”

