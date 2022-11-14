Zara Tindall’s heartbreaking admission about husband Mike following her devastating miscarriages

Mike Tindall’s wife, Zara once made a heartbreaking admission about her husband, following her devastating miscarriages.

The 41-year-old suffered two miscarriages between the birth of her daughters Mia and Lena.

Zara made a heartbreaking admission about Mike back in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wife of Mike Tindall, Zara, opens up

Back in 2018, Zara tearfully opened up about the “hard road” she’d been on after suffering two miscarriages.

In 2014, Zara gave birth to her first child, a daughter called Mia.

In 2018, she gave birth to her second daughter, Lena. However, in the intervening four years between Mia and Lena’s births, Zara sadly suffered two miscarriages.

During an emotional interview with BBC Breakfast four years ago, Zara revealed that Mike had felt “helpless” during the difficult period.

In the interview, Zara revealed she has a “very supportive family”.

“Mike’s incredible — and it’s hard for the guys too,” she added.

“It’s very different for us, because we’re carrying the child, but for guys I guess it’s kind of that helpless feeling, which must be incredibly horrible for them,” she continued.

“At the end of the day they’ve still lost a child too.”

Zara revealed Mike felt ‘helpless’ during their difficult period (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zara Tindall talks about husband Mike

The Queen‘s eldest granddaughter then continued, saying: “Being helpless is horrible isn’t it?

“So it’s been a horrible road but, you know, actually now we’ve come out the end of it, hopefully it makes you a stronger family.”

Zara also discussed how she dealt with her loss in such a public way.

“In our situation, everyone knew,” she said.

“And very much when things like that happen, normally it’s just your family and friends, but unfortunately everyone knew about it.”

However, she did receive some “incredible” support from people she’d never met before.

“Actually I had so many letters saying, ‘I’m so sorry, we’ve been through the same thing,’ which was incredible — and thank you to all those people,” she said.

“But it just showed how often it does happen.”

In March 2021, Mike and Zara welcomed their third child, a little boy called Lucas.

Mike was ‘fuming’ with his campmates (Credit: ITV)

Mike fumes over Royal Family chat

Zara was a topic of discussion on I’m A Celebrity during Friday’s edition of the show (November 11).

However, the discussion seemingly left Mike “fuming” – much to some of his campmates amusement.

After Mike and Babtunde Aleshe completed a Deals on Wheel’s challenge and won the Dingo Dollars, the camp was asked a question.

Where is Mike’s wife Zara in the line of succession?

Charlene White was convinced that she’d guessed the right answer – claiming Zara is 17th in line to the throne.

However, this proved to be wrong – meaning Mike and Babatunde returned to the camp empty handed.

“Right, we need a chat,” Mike said when he got back. “This is the kind of thing YOU should know,” he added, pointing at Matt Hancock.

“Is she 14?” Charlene asked. “No she’s 20,” Mike said.

“Mike’s face was like he had a face like thunder, to be perfectly honest with you,” Charlene said.

“I’ll be honest, I was quite confident that between Charlene, Matt and Sue they would get the answer right, but it turns out that my wife’s brother’s kids they forgot about,” Mike said in the Bush Telegraph.

“Time for Mike to go to meditate with Boy George,” one viewer tweeted after.

