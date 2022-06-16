Mike Tindall allegedly made an “X-rated dig” about Prince Harry at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, it has been claimed.

Aside from that, it has also been alleged that Mike avoided Harry “like the plague” at the Thanksgiving service.

Of course, that was the only official engagement of the Platinum Jubilee that Harry and wife Meghan Markle attended.

The Thanksgiving service was the only official engagement the Sussexes attended (Credit: Splash News)

Mike Tindall ‘made X-rated dig’ about Prince Harry

According to the Express, it’s claimed Mike made the comments at a reception following the Platinum Party at the Palace concert.

Mike has spoken about the concert on his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast.

He said: “It was at the concert where there was a bit more of a chat together because we went in and had a drink with everyone after.

“I think the committee that put it together did an incredible job.”

However, after the concert it’s alleged that Mike spoke to a fellow guest about Harry at the reception.

It was then, it’s claimed, that he referenced Harry’s behaviour.

It’s claimed he called Prince Harry an X-rated slang term taken from a part of the male genitalia, meaning “an annoying or contemptible man”.

Of course, Harry and Meghan didn’t attend the concert, which was staged outside Buckingham Palace.

Zara and Mike Tindall arrived to the Thanksgiving service hand-in-hand (Credit: Splash News)

‘Zara looks happy to chat to Harry’

At the Thanksgiving service, that took place ahead of the concert, Harry and Meghan were seen chatting to Zara Tindall outside St Paul’s Cathedral.

TV footage showed Zara, Harry and Meghan chatting animatedly.

However, some onlookers claimed that Mike appeared to avoid speaking to Harry.

Body language expert Judi James suggested to the Express that “Mike’s closeness to William” appeared to “have created a bit of a dilemma as Harry stepped out into Zara’s group”.

She claimed: “Zara looks happy to chat and even turns fully to talk to Harry, who is looking anxious and keen to get into his own car.

“Mike though remains facing forward, looking about and holding his order of service up with a look of awkwardness.”

Commentators claimed that Mike Tindall and Prince Harry didn’t chat outside St Paul’s Cathedral (Credit: Splash News)

Mike ‘avoided Harry like the plague’ at Thanksgiving

Lady Colin Campbell also lashed out at Harry.

Mike Tindall avoided them like the plague. He made absolutely sure he did not catch their eye.

She claimed to GB News: “Between the booing and the cold-shouldering that they got from everybody, my understanding is that by the time they left they were absolutely spitting bricks.

“And then the coup de grace as far as they were concerned was not only that they were booed, but while they were waiting for their car, nobody would speak to them except Zara.

“Mike Tindall avoided them like the plague. He made absolutely sure he did not catch their eye,” she alleged.

ED! has contacted a rep for Mike Tindall for a comment on this story.

