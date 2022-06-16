Prince William smiling and Princess Charlotte holding flowers
Duke of Cambridge shares sweet request from ‘budding star’ Princess Charlotte

Prince William met the Lionesses yesterday

The Duke of Cambridge shared a sweet insight into life with daughter Princess Charlotte during an engagement yesterday (June 15).

Prince William met with the England women’s football team at St George’s Park, where they were taking part in a training session.

And William shared Charlotte’s passion for the beautiful game with the players, passing on a sweet message from his only daughter.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Cardiff wearing blue
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are both football fans (Credit: Splash News)

Duke of Cambridge shares Charlotte’s sweet request

When seven-year-old Charlotte discovered that her dad was meeting the women’s football team, she insisted that he pass on a message from her.

He called his little girl a “budding star” as he revealed the tot’s message to the team.

“Charlotte wants me to tell you she’s really good in goal,” William said.

He then added Charlotte’s plea to her dad.

Charlotte wants me to tell you she’s really good in goal.

“She said: ‘Please can you tell them that,’ and I said: ‘Okay I’ll tell them.'”

He then told the ladies Charlotte was a “budding star for the future”.

‘Competitive’ Prince George

Charlotte isn’t the only member of the family who loves footie, though.

Prince George has started attending England games with his dad and William also gave an insight into his eldest son’s hobbies.

He told England women’s captain Leah Williamson that George plays for a local football team.

And he added: “He gets very competitive.”

Prince William and Kate on an engagement
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children – George, Charlotte and Louis (Credit: Splash News)

Football shirt gifts for Cambridge children

William’s three children were doubtless thrilled later that day when their dad arrived home from his outing laden with gifts for them.

The Lionesses gifted William personalised football shirts for his kids.

William then posed with the ladies while they held up the three England shirts bearing the names George, Charlotte and Louis on the back.

The shirts also featured the ages of the children.

