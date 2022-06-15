Kate Middleton and Prince William spark mixed reactions as they visit Grenfell memorial

Prince William and Kate Middleton have caused mixed reactions after their visit to the Grenfell Tower memorial.

Yesterday (June 14) marked five years since the tragedy took place, which took the lives of 72 innocent people.

Instead of attending the Royal Ascot, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to mourn with the survivors and remember those lost in the fire in 2017.

But after a tweet about the ceremony was posted, followers had mixed reactions to the motives behind the royal couple.

Kate, William and Prince Harry at the Grenfell memorial in 2017 (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William and Kate latest

One Twitter user wrote: “PR stunt gone wrong… They haven’t done a thing about Grenfell, so why come for a photo op now?”

Another said: “PR opportunity. If they really cared they would do something about it…”

Meanwhile, a third commented: “It’s pointless for William & Kate to be there. Everything is a PR spin.”

However, others were more supportive of the royals and their gesture to the victims and their families.

One fan replied: “You both have so much respect for the people and have thoughts, we all absolutely adore you both, dignity and honour.”

Mourners marking the second anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy (Credit: Splash News)

Someone else added: “Very important to remember those who are gone and to point out that tragedies like this should never happen, good to see William and Catherine showing their support.”

Another posted: “Thank you for the support you’ve provided with the Royal Foundation. So many have come together to give assistance, and today, to remember with love.”

The event included a 72-second silence in memory of each of the victims of the blaze.

Many attendees wore green scarves and clothing, to match the green hearts on the wall at the bottom of the tower. Green balloons were released later in the day in memory of the 18 children who tragically died in the blaze.

ED! has contacted reps for William and Kate for comment.

