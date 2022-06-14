Prince William and Kate’s ‘new home revealed as Queen to be delighted by family’s move’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly moving into a four-bed home in Windsor and the Queen is said to be “delighted”.

Reports claim the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from Kensington Palace to the Windsor Estate to be closer to the Queen.

The couple are apparently moving into Adelaide Cottage, an historic house in Windsor Home Park.

William and Kate are reportedly moving to Windsor to be closer to the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate ‘move to Windsor’

According to The Sun, William and Kate hope to make their move in the summer.

This is because the home reportedly needs no costly renovations.

Their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – will reportedly begin school in the autumn.

George, Charlotte and Louis will reportedly begin school in the autumn (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cambridge family

A source told the publication: “Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.

“Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.

“They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer.”

The source said George, Charlotte and Louis will enjoy “running around and playing in the gardens”.

The Queen will reportedly love having William and Kate nearer to her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge latest

Meanwhile, royal commentator Jordon-lee Squibb has told Entertainment Daily!: “The Queen will be delighted to have Prince William and Kate closer to her at Windsor.

“The move will also mean the Cambridges are closer to the Duchess’ family in Berkshire.

“The new home on the Windsor estate will also give George, Charlotte and Louis space away from the London limelight to enjoy themselves.

“Despite joining their parents for the Jubilee celebrations…

“…William and Kate will be adamant the children need to enjoy their childhoods with freedom and privacy.

“The Queen will be thrilled to have her great-grandchildren so close to her.”

In addition, he added: “Following the Platinum Jubilee, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be stepping up royal duties to support the Queen and Royal Family.

“We have already seen several engagements from William and Kate since the busy Jubilee weekend.”

He said the couple want to support the queen and “do their part for the country”.

ED! has contacted reps for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for comment.

