Prince William and Kate Middleton during royal engagements
Royals

Prince William and Kate’s ‘new home revealed as Queen to be delighted by family’s move’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly moving to Windsor

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly moving into a four-bed home in Windsor and the Queen is said to be “delighted”.

Reports claim the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from Kensington Palace to the Windsor Estate to be closer to the Queen.

The couple are apparently moving into Adelaide Cottage, an historic house in Windsor Home Park.

The Queen all in green with Prince William and Kate with their children
William and Kate are reportedly moving to Windsor to be closer to the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate ‘move to Windsor’

According to The Sun, William and Kate hope to make their move in the summer.

Read more: Real reasons behind William and Kate’s ‘move’ from Kensington Palace to Windsor?

This is because the home reportedly needs no costly renovations.

Their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – will reportedly begin school in the autumn.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte waving inside carriage during Trooping the Colour
George, Charlotte and Louis will reportedly begin school in the autumn (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cambridge family

A source told the publication: “Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.

“Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.

“They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer.”

The source said George, Charlotte and Louis will enjoy “running around and playing in the gardens”.

The Queen smiles in glasses while sat in car during royal engagement
The Queen will reportedly love having William and Kate nearer to her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge latest

Meanwhile, royal commentator Jordon-lee Squibb has told Entertainment Daily!: “The Queen will be delighted to have Prince William and Kate closer to her at Windsor.

“The move will also mean the Cambridges are closer to the Duchess’ family in Berkshire.

“The new home on the Windsor estate will also give George, Charlotte and Louis space away from the London limelight to enjoy themselves.

“Despite joining their parents for the Jubilee celebrations…

“…William and Kate will be adamant the children need to enjoy their childhoods with freedom and privacy.

“The Queen will be thrilled to have her great-grandchildren so close to her.”

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

In addition, he added: “Following the Platinum Jubilee, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be stepping up royal duties to support the Queen and Royal Family.

“We have already seen several engagements from William and Kate since the busy Jubilee weekend.”

He said the couple want to support the queen and “do their part for the country”.

ED! has contacted reps for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

ITV The Chase contestant Les
The Chase viewers call out contestant as he apologises to team
Si King pays tribute to 'tough' Hairy Bikers pal Dave Myers
As Hairy Biker Dave Myers battles cancer, Si King makes frank admission about future
Al Chas Sarah Leyla Emmerdale spoilers first look
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for June 20-24
Kate Middleton in red outfit and the Queen all in pink during royal engagements
Real reasons behind William and Kate’s ‘move’ from Kensington Palace to Windsor?
Max Abi Audrey Coronation Street week 25 first look
Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for June 20-24
Soccer Aid player Mark Wright prepares to take a penalty as Chunkz shrugs
Soccer Aid star Mark Wright sparks complaints over behaviour