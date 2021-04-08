Meghan Markle will want to “fight back” against Piers Morgan following his attacks, a biographer has claimed.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers has been critical of the Duchess of Sussex following her Oprah interview.

Now, biographer Angela Levin reckons Meghan will “want to fight back”.

Meghan Markle will want to ‘fight back’ against Piers’ attacks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle ‘will want to fight back’ against Piers Morgan

Speaking on TalkRADIO’s Mike Graham’s show, Angela said: “I think it is a bit like a verbal boxing match.

“Each of them wins a round and the other one comes back and is more spiteful or more difficult or says more things.

“They have one thing in common and that is neither of them likes to lose out. So they carry on punching away.”

Piers has been openly critical of Meghan and Harry (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

Angela added: “I imagine that the lawyers are working out if there is a sentence or a verb or something that Piers said that they could jump on.

“So I think it is a bit precipitous actually to say she hasn’t come back yet.

“She is a very determined woman, heavily pregnant or not. She will want to fight back.”

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan for comment.

Last month, Piers quit GMB after sparking a backlash with his comments about Meghan.

Piers Morgan quit GMB last month following a backlash over his Meghan comments (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say?

He said he didn’t believe the Duchess in her Oprah chat after she and Harry made a series of revelations and claims.

One included Meghan alleging there were ‘concerns and conversations’ about their son Archie’s skin tone before he was born.

Meghan also said she felt suicidal during her pregnancy but claimed she didn’t receive help from the Palace.

Meanwhile, Piers recently revealed he received messages on behalf of “several members of the royal family” following his comments about Meghan and Prince Harry.

Speaking to Extra TV’s host Billy Bush, the star said: “I’ve had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family.

“I’m not going to go into who it was but what I would say is, gratitude that somebody was standing up.”

