Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first Netflix project has been confirmed.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had signed a deal that would see their company, Archewell, create multiple projects for the streaming platform.

Now, Netflix has announced that Harry and Meghan’s first series, Heart of Invictus, will centre on the Invictus Games.

Netflix has confirmed Harry and Meghan’s first series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Netflix say about the first series from Harry and Meghan?

A tweet from the company on Tuesday (April 6) read: “Prince Harry has been a champion of the Invictus Games since its inception so it’s fitting that Archewell’s first Netflix series will spotlight and celebrate the competition’s amazing athletes.

“Heart of Invictus will follow the competitors as they prepare for 2022’s games.”

In the replies, royal fans expressed their excitement for the project.

Prince Harry has been involved in the Invictus Games for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans respond to the news?

One said: “Duty is universal, Invictus Games is the most inspiring sports tournament.”

A second wrote: “Thank you, this is so wonderful! Netflix really is head and shoulders above with these amazing contents. I can’t wait to see this. Prince Harry and Meghan are the superstar voices of compassion that the world wants to hear from!”

The inspirational stories will help so many others.

A third tweeted: “This is awesome! I have no doubt it will be a great series. The inspirational stories will help so many others – wounded soldiers, athletes and people with disabilities. Thank you #PrinceHarry.”

“I love this announcement,” said another. “Invictus has been Prince Harry’s baby. So inspiring to see the growth.”

Someone else wrote: “I’m so excited for the Sussexes! I’m looking forward to seeing all the projects of Archewell Production.”

Reports Harry wants royal apology

As part of Archewell’s Netflix deal, the couple are expected to make documentaries, feature films and even scripted shows and kids’ programmes for the platform.

It comes amid reports the Duke of Sussex is seeking an apology from the Royal Family, on the back of the claims Meghan made about racism and her mental health in their Oprah interview.

A source told Us Weekly: “The problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this.

“He won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family.”

