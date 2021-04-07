In latest Piers Morgan news, the star has claimed he received messages of gratitude on behalf of royal family members.

The presenter was very vocal about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Oprah Winfrey interview last month.

So much so, he stepped down from Good Morning Britain after sparking a huge backlash and thousands of Ofcom complaints after saying he didn’t believe Meghan in the interview.

Piers sent messages on behalf of several members of the royal family (Credit: Extra TV/YouTube)

What has Piers Morgan said?

Speaking to Extra TV’s host Billy Bush, the star said: “I’ve had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family.

Read more: Piers Morgan claims Meghan Markle made 17 lies and exaggerations – here’s the list

“I’m not going to go into who it was but [it was] gratitude that somebody was standing up.”

He later added: “I’m not a racist. Nothing I’ve ever said about Meghan Markle is either racist or racially motivated.

Piers said he doesn’t believe Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’ve been very critical of Prince Harry and last time I checked he was white and so I find this narrative deeply offensive.”

He said: “There’s been an attempt to cancel me.

I’ve had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family.

“There’ve been many attempts like this before, and somehow I remain resolutely uncancelled.

“In the end, I was required to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle, who I don’t believe – and I believe, which is ironic, that you should not believe somebody if you don’t want to.”

Harry and Meghan have been criticised by Piers (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

What did Piers say in his first TV interview?

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Piers did his first TV interview since leaving GMB.

In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Piers stuck by comments about the royal couple.

He said: “What I was witnessing was the most extraordinarily disingenuous smear, hit job, on the Royal family, on the Queen, on the monarchy, and frankly on Britain, my country.

“I went on air on Monday morning with full bells on and said quite clearly that I didn’t believe what Meghan Markle was saying.

Piers stood by his comments about Meghan (Credit: Fox News/YouTube)

“Here we are a month later and frankly, I’ve had plenty of time to think about this. I still don’t believe any of what they were saying.

“Seventeen different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue, or massively exaggerated, or unprovable.

Read more: Piers Morgan’s Fox interview: Star accuses Alex Beresford of ‘premeditated attack’

“I don’t understand why I should have to believe people who are not telling the truth.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

What did you think of Piers’ comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.