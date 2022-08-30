Meghan Markle has been called out on Twitter by an unlikely source.

ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship made the comments after her recent interview in The Cut.

He shared his criticism on Twitter as he responded to comments from the Duchess of Sussex stating that there would be “40 people snapping pictures” when her children attend school.

The senior broadcaster has called out the claims as “simply wrong”.

Royal editor slams Meghan Markle on Twitter

Speaking to US publication The Cut, Meghan discussed a range of topics including her royal exit, her home in Montecito as well as Prince Harry and their children.

In the interview, Meghan revealed her husband Harry confessed that he “lost” his dad Prince Charles in the process of leaving their senior royal roles.

She also spoke about forgiveness and stepping back from The Firm.

However, it was comments around Archie attending school in the UK and gathering attention from the UK press that stuck out.

In The Cut, the article states that Meghan claimed if Archie were in school in the UK, she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of “40 people snapping pictures”.

“Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child,” Meghan said.

Meghan said if she had stayed in the Royal Family, she’d have 40 photographers taking pictures when she did Archie’s school run.

But not what happens: William & Kate take and pick up George/Charlotte without any cameras.https://t.co/5kvk1Y65zu — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) August 30, 2022

Ship hit back at these claims.

He tweeted: “The only time cameras allowed for school run is on the first day at school. The only 2 cameras are permitted (one TV, one photo) who agree to share footage with other broadcasters and publications. Is simply wrong for #meghan to claim there would be “40 people snapping pictures”.”

The ITV correspondent later added that “there are no cameras at the school run for George & Charlotte” and “If there ever are, no UK publication buys them.”

He also explained the royal protocol for school pictures of the younger royals, writing: “On a first day at school, palace allows TWO cameras with school permission to film and then share with everyone.”

Simple facts @piersmorgan:

• there are no cameras at the school run for George & Charlotte

• if there ever are, no UK publication buys them

• on a first day at school, palace allows TWO cameras with school permission to film and then share with everyone 📷 🎥 #facts https://t.co/AYEu04FH0A — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) August 30, 2022

Piers Morgan also criticised the Meghan interview

Ship is not the only person to call out Meghan Markle. TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan has also slammed the interview, calling it “shameful“.

When the interview emerged, Piers took to Twitter to hit out at Meghan. He said: “Even by Markle standards, this is a revoltingly self-aggrandising, disingenuous & hypocritical load of royal-bashing tosh.”

He added: “How dare she use her title to keep trashing the institution that gave it to her? Shameless & shameful.”

He has also shared Chris Ship’s tweets, adding his own commentary.

The former Good Morning Britain host tweeted: “Good to see a top ITV news journalist calling out Markle’s lies… just hope he still has his job by tomorrow.”

In conversation with Chris Ship, he added: “So Markle lied, as she did to Oprah. Good to see you calling her out.”

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan for a comment.

