Piers Morgan slams ‘shameful’ Meghan Markle over latest interview: ‘How dare she’

Meghan Markle has been criticised over her latest interview by Piers Morgan on Twitter.

TalkTV presenter Piers lashed out at the Duchess of Sussex for her “shameful” interview with The Cut.

Meghan has spoken to the publication about a range of topics from her royal exit, her home in Montecito as well as Prince Harry and their children.

Piers Morgan has hit out at Meghan once again over her new interview (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle interview

In the interview, Meghan revealed her husband Harry confessed that he “lost” his dad Prince Charles in the process of leaving their senior royal roles.

She also speaks about forgiveness and stepping back from the ‘Firm’.

Meghan also recalled a moment from the London premiere of The Lion King in 2019.

She revealed a cast member from South Africa pulled her aside.

Meghan explained: “I just had Archie. It was such a cruel chapter. I was scared to go out.

Meghan has opened up about her life in California in the new interview (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

“He looked at me, and he’s just like light. He said, ‘I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.'”

As the interview emerged on Monday, Piers took to Twitter to hit out at Meghan.

How dare she use her title to keep trashing the institution that gave it to her?

He wrote: “Even by Markle standards, this is a revoltingly self-aggrandising, disingenuous & hypocritical load of royal-bashing tosh.

“The Mandela anecdote alone had me gagging.

“How dare she use her title to keep trashing the institution that gave it to her? Shameless & shameful.”

Of course, Piers’ comments divided opinion.

Some agreed with him as one said: “She always has to give interviews with her title and trashing with lies the institution/family that gave it to her.”

However, others disagreed with Piers as one tweeted: “It is called freedom of speech, Piers!”

