In a new interview, Meghan Markle has revealed her son Archie’s sweet nicknames for his parents.

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about family life with husband Prince Harry and their two kids, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, in a new interview.

During the chat, Meghan was discussing the Dr. Seussian palm trees in the garden of their Montecito home.

Archie calls Harry and Meghan ‘Papa’ and ‘Momma’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle interview

She told The Cut: “One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees.

“See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.'”

Meghan then sweetly revealed the nicknames their son Archie has given them.

She added: “And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, ‘Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'”

Meghan spoke out in a new interview published today (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry live in Montecito, California with their children.

They moved to the United States in 2020 after stepping back from their senior royal roles.

The couple welcomed their son Archie in May of 2019.

Meanwhile, their daughter Lilibet Diana – named after the Queen and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana – was born in June 2021.

Harry and Meghan rarely open up about their children but when they do, it’s usually something sweet.

Meghan recently recalled a terrifying incident with Archie (Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/DPA/Cover Images)

Prince Harry recently spoke about his kids ahead of the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.

Harry lost his mother when he was just 12 years old in 1997.

After playing in the 2022 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, the duke made an emotional confession about his children.

Speaking about the anniversary, Harry said: “I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.”

Elsewhere, Meghan recently recalled a terrifying incident with their son Archie during the first episode of her podcast Archetypes.

During the couple’s royal tour of South Africa in 2019, a fire had started in the room Archie was supposed to be napping in at a housing unit.

Read more: Meghan Markle reveals terrifying fire incident with Archie which left nanny ‘in floods of tears’

Thankfully, Archie was with his nanny and not in the room.

Meghan said: “Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what did we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement.”

Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.