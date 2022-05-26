In the latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess of Sussex has been accused of ‘negligence’ by her estranged half-sister Samantha.

The 57-year-old hit out at Meghan in a new interview following the news of their father Thomas‘ recent health scare.

It comes days after Thomas was rushed for emergency treatment after suffering a stroke.

Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘negligence’ following her father’s stroke (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news

According to reports, Thomas, 77, suffered a stroke and was receiving urgent treatment in hospital.

His health scare comes just days before he was planning to fly to London for the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Appearing on GB News yesterday (May 25), Samantha claimed Meghan has not been in touch with her family.

None of us have heard from Meghan – that’s negligence.

Speaking to host Dan Wooton, she explained: “He’s been through so much. Two heart attacks, a pandemic and now a stroke.

“If she can’t find it in her heart or have the moral conscience to step forward then shame on her. He doesn’t have a lot of time. She’s going to have to live with that for the rest of her life.”

Samantha appeared on GB News on Wednesday (Credit: youTube/GB News)

Meghan ‘hasn’t contacted’ father Thomas

In addition, Samantha said: “She sees all of this. I’m getting the feeling that I would be spinning my wheels to try and appeal to her heart now.

“She could have contacted him to work things out at any time and she hasn’t. How can she watch him suffer like this? Who does that?”

Samantha – along with brother Thomas Markle Jr – has supported her father throughout his recent health scare.

However, Thomas Sr is apparently keen for Meghan, who he hasn’t seen in some years, to visit.

It comes after Samantha confirmed her father was in hospital earlier this week.

In a statement, she shared: “My father is recovering in hospital.

Thomas hasn’t had a good relationship with Meghan in recent years (Credit: GB News)

“We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying.

“He just needs some rest. It’s a travesty how much he’s been tortured and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s disregard the past few years.

“That is unforgivable.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Meghan for comment.

