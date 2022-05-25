Real reason Meghan Markle ‘won’t reconcile’ with dad Thomas despite his stroke?

Meghan Markle may ‘not reconcile’ with her estranged dad Thomas as she might feel he could use a potential meeting “to his own advantage”, a royal expert has said.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that Thomas had been rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke.

His daughter, Samantha Markle, confirmed in a statement that he is now “recovering” in hospital.

Meghan has been encouraged to reunite with her estranged father Thomas (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

The Duchess of Sussex is now facing calls to reunite with her estranged father after this recent health scare.

However, royal biographer Ingrid Seward said Meghan is in an “impossible” situation.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily!, Ms Seward said: “She is in a no-win situation whatever she does.

Thomas is ‘recovering’ in hospital following a suspected stroke (Credit: GB News)

“But it sounds that her father is making a recovery albeit not enough to travel.

“It would be a good moment for them to make up but it is an impossible situation for her as she might feel he could use any potential meetings to his own advantage.”

It comes after news broke of Thomas’ stroke this week.

Samantha Markle, Meghan’s estranged half-sister, told Dan Wootton for Mail Online: “My father is recovering in hospital.

Meghan hasn’t had contact with her father, it’s believed (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages/Cover Images)

“We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying.

“He just needs some rest. It’s a travesty how much he’s been tortured and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s disregard the past few years. That is unforgivable.”

Thomas’ health scare comes after he had announced his plans to visit the UK during the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee.

Her Majesty, 96, will celebrate her 70 years on the throne at the start of June.

During an interview on GB News in April, Thomas had said: “I’m going to show my respects to the Queen.

“I’m going to make sure the Queen understands that my entire family respects the Queen and the royals.”

He also said he hoped to see Harry and Meghan’s two children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, 18 months.

