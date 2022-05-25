Meghan Markle news: ‘Upset’ Thomas Markle ‘planned to issue her ultimatum’ during Jubilee visit

In Meghan Markle news, her father, Thomas Markle, reportedly planned to issue her with an ultimatum during his trip to the UK, before his health scare.

However, the 77-year-old is now unable to travel to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after a terrifying health scare.

Thomas has suffered a stroke (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Meghan Markle news

It has emerged that Thomas Markle’s trip to the UK for the Jubilee celebrations is no longer happening after he suffered a stroke.

Read more: Meghan Markle fans ‘hope’ she visits dad Thomas as he’s rushed to hospital after stroke

Thomas is now recovering in hospital, his daughter Samantha Markle said in a statement.

His children – Thomas Markle Jr and Samantha – are reportedly at his side.

However, Thomas Sr is apparently keen for Meghan to visit, who he hasn’t seen in some years.

Thomas wants to see his daughter (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Thomas Markle latest

Tom Bower, a royal biographer – who is also in contact with Thomas – appeared on Good Morning Britain today.

During his appearance, he spoke about Thomas’ stroke and recovery, and his planned ultimatum for Meghan.

When asked on the state of Meghan’s relationship with her father, Tom revealed that it isn’t good.

“Well I’m in touch with him [Thomas] for my book for some time and he’s very upset and he’s very unhappy,” he said.

“He was a very loving father to Meghan and supported her throughout her childhood when her mother wasn’t there,” he continued.

He then went on to say that Thomas paid for Meghan’s school fees, and is therefore “very upset” that he hasn’t seen his grandchildren yet.

Thomas was going to issue an ultimatum (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Thomas Markle’s ultimatum

The royal biographer continued, saying that Thomas’ visit to the UK was only partially so that he could see the Queen.

“He was also hoping to see Meghan and see his grandchildren,” Bower continued.

Richard Madeley then asked Bower how Thomas was going to see Meghan as he would just be a “face in the crowd”.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

“Well no, he was going to come to Windsor with TV cameras and he was going to issue an ultimatum that Meghan should come out of Windsor Castle and see him and bring the grandchildren too,” Bower revealed.

Thomas previously spoke about his plans to visit the UK during an interview with GB News.

He said that he was looking forward to spending time with Prince Charles. He was also keen for the Queen to know that his family “respects” her.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.