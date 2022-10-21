‘Tactile’ Meghan ‘caught off guard’ with question about Prince Harry in interview, claims expert

In the latest Meghan and Harry news, an expert claims the Duchess of Sussex was ‘caught off guard’ with a question about her husband.

Darren Stanton has analysed Meghan‘s recent interview with Variety in which she touched upon several topics.

They include an emotional comment by her husband following the Queen‘s death, and also her “gratitude” for the time she spent with the late monarch.

The mother-of-two also opened up about her hopes for the futures of her children, and the Sussexes’ daily routines.

Meghan Markle revealed her thoughts in recent interview with Variety (Credit: Variety YouTube)

Expert claims about Meghan and Harry

Focusing on how she spoke during a video of a chat with the magazine, Darren reckons Meghan “grown in confidence”.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, he also believes Meghan comes into her own in solo media opportunities.

Moreover, he feels Meghan is ’emotional’ and expresses herself confidently, and with conviction.

Meghan and Harry delighted royal fans by greeting mourners at Windsor following the passing of the Queen (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Meghan is quite tactile’

Darren said: “Meghan is quite tactile and not afraid to show her emotions.

“In psychology, we would refer to Meghan as being very kinaesthetic. This means she is able to respond through gut instinct.”

Darren feels Meghan’s professional background may have advantaged her in this way.

He continued: “She comes over 100% confident in herself throughout the interview.

It’s almost like she is able to turn on the charm for the interviewer.

“As Meghan was previously an actress with many professional accolades under her belt, she’s used to being on set and in front of the camera. It’s almost like she is able to turn on the charm for the interviewer.”

Was Meghan ‘caught off guard’ by a question about Prince Harry though? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Caught off guard’

However, having noted how Meghan moves her eyes as she processes information, Darren also thinks she may have been “caught her off guard” when asked a particular question about her home life with the Duke of Sussex.

The body language and behavioural analyst said: “I noticed a sudden shift in emotion with Meghan’s body language when she’s asked about what she watches with Harry.

“She broke her pattern of looking left and right by staring up, which often means she is reflecting back on memories.

“The fact that she began to blink quite a lot means that the question caught her off guard.”

Darren continued: “The previous questions were all based on something she could have prepared for.

“However this one caused her to change and display leakage signals with the eyes.

“It doesn’t mean she is lying about her answer, but she has clearly shifted the way in which she answered the question in relation to the emotion it’s evoked.”

