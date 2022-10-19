Meghan reveals Prince Harry’s emotional comment about Queen’s death amid ‘complicated time’

In the latest Meghan Markle news, the Duchess of Sussex has reflected on the passing of the Queen.

Her husband Prince Harry‘s grandmother passed away last month at the age of 96.

Meghan and Harry were in Europe for a series of engagements at the time – and delayed their return to the US for the funeral.

Now the Duchess has revealed an emotional comment by the Duke regarding the much-loved late monarch.

Speaking with Variety, Meghan expressed gratitude she was able to be with her husband as he mourned.

She said: “There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.”

Prince Harry on the Queen’s death

Meghan also addressed spending time in the company of the Queen.

In what may be a reference to ‘Megxit’, Meghan noted it has been a “complicated time”.

But she also acknowledged Harry’s private thoughts – and how he apparently has dealt with elements of his loss.

Indeed, Meghan suggests Harry commented the Queen is now with Prince Philip, who passed away in 2021.

Meghan went on: “I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.'”

Meghan on hopes for son Archie and daughter Lilibet

At other points in the interview, Meghan indicated she would support her children Archie and Lilibet in careers they may wish to pursue.

She admitted her young son and daughter are part of a “legacy” that comes with certain expectations.

But Meghan maintained she hopes both children discover, in time, what brings them “complete joy”.

She also recently opened up about her hopes for “little Lili” in her most recent Archetypes podcast for Spotify.

Recalling her reasons for quitting the US version of Deal or No Deal where she was a ‘briefcase girl’, Meghan said she wants her daughter to ‘aspire higher’.

She also indicated her hopes that Lilibet be regarded for her intelligence, rather than her appearance.

Meghan said: “I want my Lili to want to be educated, and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things.”

