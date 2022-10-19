Meghan reveals wish for Archie and Lilibet’s futures despite being part of ‘family with other expectations’

In an interview, Meghan Markle has opened up about her children Archie and Lilibet’s futures.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about how she’d react if her two children said they wanted a career in entertainment when they’re older.

Meghan said that her kids Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, are “part of a legacy, a tradition and a family that will have other expectations”.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her children’s futures in a new interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle interview

When asked what she’d say if one of her kids came to her in 10 or 15 years and said they want a career in entertainment, Meghan told Variety: “I would say, ‘Great!’ When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy.

“They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great.”

Meghan added: “And also, good luck. There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit.”

Meghan and Harry have two children together – Archie and Lili (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said she and husband Prince Harry are “creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people” in their children.

During her latest podcast episode, Meghan opened up about her hope for daughter Lili.

The duchess opened up about her stint as a Deal or No Deal extra between 2006 and 2007.

Meghan said: “I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks. And little substance.

Meghan said she wants daughter Lili to “want to be smart” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Sussex podcast

“And that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype, the word ‘bimbo’.”

Revealing her hopes for daughter Lilibet, the former actress added: “I want my Lili to want to be educated, and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things.”

They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their son Archie in 2019.

Meanwhile, Meghan gave birth to Lilibet Diana in June 2021.

Elsewhere, Prince Harry recently opened up about their two children and gave royal fans a glimpse into how the toddlers are doing.

Prince Harry on children

During a video call with the winners of the WellChild Awards, Harry said of his kids: “They’re doing great.

“Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice which is great.”

Awwww!

