In the latest Prince Harry news, the royal has opened up about life at home with his two children, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet.

Harry is currently residing in California with his children, whom he shares with Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry news: Royal shares sweet update about Archie and Lili

The Duke of Sussex shared a series of adorable updates of his two children during a video call with the winners of the WellChild Awards.

Harry, who stepped back as a senior member of the royal family in 2020, has continued to play an active role as a patron for WellChild.

Harry spoke to four-year-old Henry who won an Inspirational Child Award.

You sound just like my son Archie. You have the same little squeaky voice. I love it.

Henry was born with serious health problems and appeared on the call with his parents Ben and Shevonne.

During their chat Harry gushed after hearing Henry’s voice for the first time.

“You sound just like my son Archie. You have the same little squeaky voice. I love it,” Harry revealed.

Also during their chat, Henry’s parents asked the 38-year-old royal how Archie and Lilibet are doing.

“They’re doing great,” Harry replied.

“Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice which is great.”

Archie’s favourite toy

During a chat with Shakeerah Crowther, Harry, who has been patron of WellChild since 2007, spotted the youngster’s giant giraffe ballon.

He attempted sign language to speak with Shakeerah, who is the only known survivor of a rare bacterial brain infection passed on during treatment for a brain tumour.

He then quizzed the 10-year-old: “Shakeerah, how long have you had that giraffe for?

“Because Archie has a giraffe as well that has lasted a very long time and we call him Gerald,” the prince added.

Elsewhere in the video, Harry was also seen revealing he has “five children” – Archie, Lili and their three dogs.

And he said the fur babies cause a lot of “problems” in their home!

King Charles to ban Archie and Lilibet from using royal titles?

It comes as King Charles is reportedly reluctant to issue new royal titles for the children of Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet

With Charles assuming his new role as the King, Harry and Meghan’s children automatically become Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Following the death of the Queen, Archie and Lilibet’s titles automatically changed to Prince and Princess.

However, the Royal Family’s website currently still has the children listed as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to Katie Nicholl with Vanity Fair, a source close to the King claimed that his final decision hasn’t yet been confirmed.

He is reportedly waiting to see what happens with Prince Harry‘s memoir and upcoming Netflix docuseries.

“It depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show,” she claimed.

