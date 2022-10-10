In the latest Prince Harry news, the royal has admitted to “all kinds of problems” at the Californian home he shares with wife Meghan Markle.

Harry appeared on a video call released this week to congratulate the winners of this year’s WellChild Awards.

Of course, he pulled out of attending the event last month following the death of the Queen.

Now Harry has made a shock confession about his home life, which sounds more than a little chaotic!

Prince Harry appeared on a video call with the winners of the WellChild Awards (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry news: Royal’s chaotic home life revealed

In the video, the Duke of Sussex discusses what it’s like in his house with his “five children”, referring to his two children and his dogs.

During the call, Harry chatted with Isabelle Delaney and her parents. Isabelle, who has ADHD and Autism, won the Inspirational Young Person Award.

I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I’ve got three in this house now. So we basically have five children.

Isabelle’s mother discussed how much help Isabelle’s assistance dog Hope has helped her in her journey.

Harry then said: “I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I’ve got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children.

“I’ve got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy.

“We got another rescue beagle called Mia, and between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems for us every single day.

“But they are also emotional support dogs 100% when they’re behaving.”

During another part of the video call, the father of two discussed his children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

He expressed: “Archie is very, very busy, and Lili is learning to use her voice which is great.”

Harry expressed that both of his children are doing well (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan offers Archie update

In a recent interview with The Cut, Meghan also discussed their children.

She revealed that Archie is at school now and has been busy learning his manners.

However, last month, it was reported that King Charles was still to decide if he would issue new royal titles for Harry’s kids.

With Charles now King, the children should now become Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

However, the Royal Family’s website currently still has the children listed as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Apparently, the King is waiting to see what happens with Prince Harry’s memoir and upcoming Netflix docuseries before bestowing the titles on the children.

According to Katie Nicholl with Vanity Fair, a source close to the King claimed that his final decision hasn’t yet been confirmed.

The source expressed: “It depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show.”

