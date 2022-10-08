Harry and Meghan branded ‘calculated’ as plans to change book and ‘reconcile’ with royals ‘revealed’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labelled “calculated” for allegedly attempting to reconcile with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex originally announced in January 2020 that they were stepping down from their senior roles in the royal family.

The couple had reportedly planned to attempt to “charm” the Queen next year in a bid to return to the fold.

However, their plans were stopped in their tracks when Her Majesty passed away last month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to reconcile with the monarchy (Credit: Splashnews)

Harry and Meghan ‘careful’ with Queen

A source claimed to The Sun that the pair had “always been careful” not to criticise the monarch.

However, following King Charles’ ascension to the throne, it’s alleged a “reconciliation” would “never work” if they are critical of the new monarch.

As a result, it’s claimed Harry is attempting to make last-minute changes to his tell-all memoir.

“It shows they are a very calculating couple and yet again their timing has completely misfired,” the source alleged.

However, they are reportedly determined to turn things around and reconnect with the monarchy next year.

“Now this plot for a year of reconciliation. Their timing is appalling as always. It is also completely arrogant because they are assuming they can win back the trust of Harry’s father and brother. But that trust has gone forever. Harry and Meghan will never be looked at the same,” they source continued to allege.

“If they disrespect the King, they are not only disrespecting the man but also the institution,” added the insider.

ED! has contacted reps for a comment.

Prince Harry is believed to be making changes to his book (Credit: Splashnews)

Harry to change his book?

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is rewriting final draft of his tell-all book – which has already been signed off – amid fears the finished product might not go down well after the monarch’s death.

It’s thought it is due for release next month.

A source previously claimed: “Harry has thrown a spanner in the works. He is keen for refinements in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral, and his father Charles taking the throne.”

Duke and Duchess ‘demoted’

Meanwhile, it will be a long climb back to the top for the pair.

Harry and Meghan were recently “demoted” to the bottom of the Royal Family’s website.

The Sussexes now appear alongside Prince Andrew and beneath the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent on the official website.

They appeared right below Prince William and the Princess of Wales.

However, after the two stepped down from their duties in January 2020, they have now been pushed to sit below Princess Anne.

The couple’s so-called “demotion” comes as King Charles is apparently planning a ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy during his reign.

The new King is said to believe the public does not wish to pay for an ever-expanding Royal Family.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s ’threat’ to Prince Harry as she delivered ultimatum: ‘Back me or I’ll dump you’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.