Meghan Markle and her son Archie recently had a heartwarming encounter during their school pick-up routine.

In a recent interview, a journalist accompanied Meghan to collect Archie from his school.

She watched as Meghan picked up Archie, and sat in the back of their car during their journey home.

During the ride, she wrote: “If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man.”

When they stopped at a traffic light, Meghan spotted someone who was homeless and quickly reached into the boot of the car.

Meghan Markle and Archie offer a sweet gesture

In an interview for The Cut for The New York Times, the reporter added: “At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.”

The journalist said that Meghan is trying to instil the idea in Archie that not everyone is as blessed as they are.

They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small and that some are in between homes.

She added that the rucksack that was handed to the homeless person contained food and water.

“They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut butter crackers and granola bars,” continued the journalist.

Archie is then said to have declared: ‘I ate one!’

Healing rifts behind the scenes

Meanwhile, Meghan has reportedly been busy behind the scenes trying to fix the rift in the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly wanted to attempt to make amends before her return to America.

She was believed to have requested an audience with King Charles as a result.

NBC’s Neil Sean claimed he heard from a “very good source” that Meghan sent a letter to Charles requesting a meeting.

In a YouTube video, he claimed: “That’s right – Meghan one-to-one with King Charles. You heard correct. It’s a very brave move from Meghan herself.”

It would be an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years.

“He continued. Now, you know, you have to admire Meghan’s self-belief, whatever you think,” he added.

However, he also emphasised: “Truthfully, we have no idea if this is going to go forward.”

Meghan’s subtle tribute to the Queen

During the Queen’s funeral, Meghan was praised for a sweet tribute.

The diamond and pearl earrings she wore were reportedly a gift from the Queen back in 2018.

She’d previously told Oprah: “The Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me. I mean, we had one of our first joint engagements together. She asked me to join her.

“We had breakfast together that morning, and she’d given me a beautiful gift. I just really loved being in her company,” she added. “She gave me some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace.”

