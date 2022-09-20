Meghan Markle makes ‘brave’ request to King Charles in attempt to heal rift before returning to America

News reports that Meghan Markle has requested a “one-to-one” meeting with King Charles has been hailed as “brave”.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was seen wiping away a tear at the Queen’s funeral, wants to attempt to heal the rift with the royal family before her return to America, it has been claimed.

It’s said Meghan wants to “clear the air” following Her Majesty’s burial.

Meghan Markle is said to be keen to heal rifts before returning to America (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle news: ‘Brave’ request to King Charles

The Duchess of Sussex has requested an audience with King Charles before her return to the States, it has been claimed.

NBC’s Neil Sean claimed he heard from a “very good source” that Meghan sent a letter to Charles requesting a meeting.

In a YouTube video, he claimed: “That’s right – Meghan one-to-one with King Charles. You heard correct. It’s a very brave move from Meghan herself.”

It would be an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs.

He then went on to detail the alleged contents of the letter.

Neil said: “It would be an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years.

“Now, you know, you have to admire Meghan’s self-belief, whatever you think,” he added.

However, the supposed source was unsure if the meeting will go ahead – and if it’ll be enough to heal the rift.

“Truthfully, we have no idea if this is going to go forward,” he concluded.

Meghan’s request to Charles has been hailed as ‘brave’ (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan’s relationship with Charles

Of course, Meghan was once thought to be very close to Charles.

In fact, in the absence of her own father Thomas Markle, Charles walked Meghan down the aisle when she married Prince Harry.

However, a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then – thanks in part to that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

Since then, though, and over the duration of national mourning, Prince Harry and Meghan have been very visible, prompting hopes of healing the rift.

The couple embarked on a walkabout in Windsor with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

And both came together with the royal family to mourn the Queen.

Tribute to the Queen

At the monarch’s funeral this week, Meghan was praised for her “elegance”.

And she also made a nod to the late Queen with her choice of attire.

Meghan wore a black dress and matching black hat with a pair of pearl earrings.

Pearls have long been symbols of mourning and many members of the Royal Family have worn them since the Queen’s passing.

Meghan’s diamond and pearl earrings were reportedly a gift from the Queen back in 2018.

In fact, she told Oprah: “The Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me.

“I mean, we had one of our first joint engagements together. She asked me to join her.

“We had breakfast together that morning, and she’d given me a beautiful gift. I just really loved being in her company.

“She gave me some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace,” she then concluded.

