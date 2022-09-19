Meghan’s subtle tribute to the Queen at funeral as royal fans praise her ‘elegant’ appearance

Meghan Markle attended the state funeral of the Queen today alongside members of the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex was praised by fans for her “elegant” appearance as she paid a subtle tribute to the late monarch.

Meghan wore a black dress and matching black hat with a pair of pearl earrings.

The Duchess of Sussex sat alongside Prince Harry during the service (Credit: ITV)

Meghan Markle at Queen’s funeral

Pearls have long been symbols of mourning and many members of the Royal Family have worn them since the Queen’s passing.

Meghan’s diamond and pearl earrings were reportedly a gift from the Queen back in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex had previously worn the earrings during a service for the Queen last week.

Royal fans watching the funeral service praised Meghan over her “elegant” and “simple” outfit.

The Royal Family during the funeral service today Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: “Meghan looks lovely. Elegant and dignified.”

Another wrote: “Meghan is so elegant, classy and simple!”

A third added: “Meghan Markle really has style!! So simple yet elegant.”

“Meghan’s hat is lovely simple but very elegant,” a fourth tweeted.

In addition, another gushed: “Meghan Markle is so beautiful.”

Meghan walked in the procession behind the Queen’s coffin today alongside husband Prince Harry.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the funeral with George and Charlotte (Credit: ITV)

Also in the procession was the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

King Charles led the procession with the Queen Consort, Camilla.

The Queen’s other childen, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, also walked in the procession.

Royal fans watching the funeral service were moved to tears after seeing George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, walking behind their great-grandmother’s coffin today.

George and Charlotte walking in procession

One person said on Twitter: “Prince George and Princess Charlotte are incredible. I started crying the moment the choir started singing.”

Another wrote: “I am properly crying over Prince George and Princess Charlotte walking behind their great grandmothers coffin with their parents, they’re still babies.”

A third added: “Yep now I’m crying. Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Huge respect.”

However, some people disagreed with the decision to have George and Charlotte walk in the procession.

One said: “Did they learn nothing from William and Harry’s experience? It’s not so much the walking behind the coffin but that it’s in front of millions and presumably there will be no arm of comfort around them!”

Another wrote: “I think it’s too young to attend, full stop.”

However, a third tweeted: “They were clearly very close to the Queen & should have the right to be part of it if they want to.”

