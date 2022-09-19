Meghan Markle is pictured crying as she leaves the Queen’s funeral as royal fans show their support

Meghan Markle was seen crying outside Westminster Abbey following the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen today (September 19).

The Duchess of Sussex accompanied her husband Prince Harry to the state funeral.

While he arrived on foot, Meghan travelled in a car.

Stepping out, she was seen wearing a traditional all-black outfit and a wide-brimmed hat.

The duchess looked solemn as she walked into Westminster Abbey beside her husband.

Meghan Markle was pictured crying at the Queen’s funeral (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle seen crying outside Westminster Abbey

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted crying as she left Westminster Abbey following the Queen’s state funeral.

Meghan was seen wiping away a tear after sitting alongside Harry during the funeral.

The show of emotion came as she stood alongside Queen Consort Camilla outside the Abbey as the funeral service came to an end.

The royals then looked on as the procession to a waiting hearse took place.

This saw the Queen’s coffin transferred into a car, ready for its trip to Windsor – which will be the Queen’s final resting place.

Standing alongside Prince Harry, Meghan’s eye make-up look ever-so-slightly smudged as her emotions clearly spilled over.

Royal fans react to Meghan’s tears

“Meghan seems to be the only member of the family who was crying,” one concerned fan commented.

“Meghan was crying,” said another sadly.

“Ahh, she was crying…Pure soul,” said another.

“Meghan was crying. The Queen was probably the only member of that family who truly welcomed her,” alleged another.

Others sadly predicted that Meghan would come under fire for showing her emotions, though.

“I’m sorry for Meghan for crying at the funeral – a lot backlash is on the way coming for her,” said one.

Meghan’s nod to the Queen at funeral

Meghan made a nod to the Queen in her attire at the funeral.

Alongside her elegant all-black outfit, she wore a set of simple diamond and pearl earrings.

We had breakfast together that morning, and she’d given me a beautiful gift, and I just really loved being in her company.

These were gifted to her by the Queen back in 2018.

In fact, Meghan spoke of the Queen’s gift in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She also spoke of her relationship with the monarch, commenting that she had “always been wonderful to me”.

Meghan was delighted to be invited to accompany the Queen on an engagement (Credit: YouTube)

‘The Queen has always been wonderful to me’

Meghan told the chat show host: “The Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me.

“I mean, we had one of our first joint engagements together. She asked me to join her.

“We had breakfast together that morning, and she’d given me a beautiful gift, and I just really loved being in her company.

“She gave me some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace,” she then concluded.

