Meghan Markle is in the news this week after another tell-all interview.

However, this time the chat – with Variety magazine – spilled some gorgeous secrets about life with kids Archie, three, and Lili, one.

Of course, Meghan shares her two children with husband Prince Harry and the family now live in California.

Meghan Markle was seen smiling, laughing and singing during the chat (Credit: Variety/YouTube)

Meghan Markle news: Parenting revelations in new interview

A video recording of the interview has been released online and, in it, Meghan can be seen smiling, laughing and even singing as she details her life as a mum.

Speaking about her son Archie’s favourite pastimes, TV appears to be up there.

Meghan revealed that Archie loves Octonauts and Storybots – so much so that she has been known to sing the theme tunes.

“Archie, he’s loved Octonauts for a very long time.

“It’s amazing because he’s getting more into throwback shows like The Magic School Bus. Who would have thought? He thinks it’s great. So that’s been sort of fun, seeing it through his eyes,” she said.

Meghan added: “And Storybots is fantastic, it’s such great educational programming for kids, that’s fun, so many good songs.

“And I’ve become that mum where I am sitting around with friends and I’m singing: ‘Tyrannosaurus, that’s the chorus’ and I’m like, what am I singing? Oh, my gosh, I’m singing Storybots. I am singing Storybots, I am not singing Beyoncé in that moment, I am singing Storybots,” she laughed.

Meghan lifted the lid on her home life with Harry, Archie and Lili (Credit: Variety/YouTube)

Opening up about Lili

However, in a shock revelation, Meghan revealed that daughter Lili isn’t into TV.

And she said the reason for this is her tender age.

Meghan admitted: “Well, Lili is only one, so she doesn’t watch TV.”

The royal also spoke about her daughter in her Archetypes podcast this week.

Meghan also admitted she hopes her daughter will be regarded for her intelligence, rather than her appearance.

“I want our daughters to aspire to be slightly higher.

“I want my Lili to want to be educated, and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things,” she said.

Working from home with Harry

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan revealed her day-to-day routine with Harry and the kids.

She said they love working at home because it means they get to spend “significant time” with their kids.

Speaking about her daily routine, Meghan said: “I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day.

“We do a lot of joint calls and Zooms, but also try to divide what we can focus our energies on so we can accomplish even more.”

Speaking about working from home, she revealed: “It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We’ll never get this time back.”

