Meghan Markle admits ‘gratitude’ for time spent with Queen as she details grief

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has spoken of her “gratitude” for the time she spent with the Queen as she opened up about her grief recently.

The 41-year-old spoke about her relationship with the late monarch during a recent interview with Variety.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex grateful for time spent with Queen

During a new interview with Variety, Meghan spoke about her “gratitude” for the time she spent with the Queen.

The Duchess of Sussex also opened up about her grief a month after Her Majesty’s passing.

Speaking about the official mourning period, Meghan told the publication that she is “grateful” she was able to be with and support Prince Harry during this time.

She then went on to praise Her Majesty, citing her as a “shining example” of female leadership.

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her,” she said.

She then went on to say that Harry has said that the Queen has now been reunited with Prince Philip.

Philip, of course, passed away last April, aged 99.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reflects on her relationship with Her Majesty

The Duchess of Sussex then continued, reminiscing about the first official engagement she did with the Queen.

“I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family,” she said.

Meghan then spoke about how she and the family have processed the grief of losing Her Majesty.

“In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward. We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan spoke about how she and Harry both work from home and how her acting days are behind her now.

Meghan on Deal Or No Deal

The Duchess of Sussex’s words come shortly after she lashed out at Deal Or No Deal.

Meghan was one of the girls on US’ Deal Or No Deal between 2006 and 2007 before she quit.

During a recent episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, Meghan reflected on her time on the show.

“I ended up quitting the show,” she said.

She then continued, saying: “I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks. And little substance.

“And that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype the word bimbo.”

She then continued, saying: “I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach.

“Like I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart.”

