Meghan and Harry could take their podcast on tour in the future, according to a new report.

The Sun reckons Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in line to receive “big money offers” to appear at ticketed events linked to their Archewell Audio show.

The paper claims agents have been eyeing up the couple after they signed an exclusive agreement with streaming giant Spotify.

Their podcast mega-deal was announced earlier this week, with many reports claiming it is worth £30 million.

Could Meghan and Harry take their podcast on tour to live events in the future? (Credit: SplashNews)

‘Meghan and Harry ‘inundated with offers of podcast tour’

A festive holiday special is expected to be released later this month ahead of a full series in 2021.

However, it’s now believed it might not be too long before the pair take their show on the road.

They have been inundated with offers.

An unnamed insider is quoted as suggesting tickets might cost a pretty penny.

They said of the couple: “They have been inundated with offers about the possibility of touring the podcast when the time is right.”

A teaser clip from Harry and Meghan’s podcast series was released earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

They added: “The idea would be that the events would be very intimate, with tickets going for a premium.

What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen.

“All the cash would go to charity at the beginning. Meghan and Harry would record then in front of a small audience.”

How much would a podcast tour be worth?

The source went on to add that Meghan and Harry’s high profile would ensure a tour could be “lucrative”.

ED! has approached a representative for the Sussexes for comment.

Meghan and Harry have also signed up with Netflix (Credit: SplashNews)

In a statement, the Sussexes explained why they have turned their attention to the medium of podcasting.

They said: “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen…

“…to connect to one another without distraction.

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so.

“When we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

However, the reaction on social media to the venture has been mixed.

Since stepping away from royal duties earlier this year, Meghan and Harry have also reportedly signed a £100 million deal with Netflix.

That’s led to some pundits claiming the couple have been “gagged” over portrayals of his family in The Crown.

