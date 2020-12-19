Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will appear in the Strictly Come Dancing final this evening (December 19).

However, despite being a superfan of the BBC One series, the royal will not be taking to the dancefloor herself.

Instead, Camilla – the wife of Prince Charles – will make her cameo in two pre-recorded clips.

According to reports, the duchess, 73, will also hail the programme for lifting spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is reportedly a big fan of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla is a ‘massive fan’ of Strictly Come Dancing

The Sun claims Camilla – said to be a “massive fan” – was keen to appear on the show ahead of the 2020 series beginning.

The tabloid suggests a royal insider notes she was “happy to do anything”.

Camilla said her dream was always to appear on the series but royal protocol probably wouldn’t allow it.

And it is also claimed she was very enthusiastic when offered the opportunity to record a message for the finale.

The unnamed source is quoted as saying: “Camilla said her dream was always to appear on the series but royal protocol probably wouldn’t allow it.”

Who will win tonight’s finale? Will it be Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez? (Credit: BBC)

The newspapers also reports Camilla recorded her “brilliant” moment in one go.

And it is said she will be seen thanking Strictly for bringing cheer to herself and viewers.

It comes after Prince Harry‘s appearance on the show earlier on in the run.

Is Camilla a show superfan?

Furthermore, Camilla’s super-fan credentials are boosted by the royal source claiming she takes part as a voter.

The insider continued: “She votes every week and has been quite open to friends and family about who her favourite is.”

However, it seems Camilla was too discreet to give the royal thumbs up to her fave on camera.

Nonetheless, Strictly bosses reckon they know who she hopes will lift the Glitterball trophy.

The source added: “But behind the scenes, everyone was speculating it’s Bill Bailey as he’s a bit older and was the obvious underdog from the start — and everyone loves an underdog.”

The bookies – and, apparently, Camilla – are backing Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (Credit: BBC)

Bill and pro partner Oti Mabuse are just one of four couples hoping to dance their way to victory tonight. They are the favourites to win with the bookies, as well as possibly their royal fan.

HRVY and Janette Manrara are also among the contenders for the series win. They are priced as the second favourite at 6/4.

And Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez are vying for the celebrity dancing crown, too, given odds of 8/1.

But the bookies reckon Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer are the outside shot. They are rated at just 66/1 to triumph.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final airs tonight (December 19) at 6pm on BBC One.

