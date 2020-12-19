Ahead of the Call The Midwife Christmas special, actress Jenny Agutter has warned that Nonnatus House is “under threat” .

TV legend Jenny, 67, says that the fate of the home for nuns, nurses and midwives in the hit BBC drama is “particularly worrying”.

Jenny as Sister Julienne (Credit: BBC)

What did Jenny say about Call The Midwife?

Jenny, who plays Sister Julienne in the series, appeared on This Morning.

We are under threat of moving again and that threat just stays there and it’s particularly worrying.

Ruth Langsford asked Jenny what was in store for Nonnatus House and referred to the series nine finale, when the building was under threat of demolition.

Read more: Call The Midwife: Filming continues on new series and Christmas special

Eamonn then asked whether the real Nonnatus House still exists.

“Not quite,” Jenny replied. “There is a group of people who are Nonnatus House, the nuns do exist and they are near Birmingham and have moved a couple of times, as we have once.”

Jenny explained that the house was under threat (Credit: ITV)

What else did Jenny say?

She then addressed the series nine cliffhanger in the fictional lodgings.

“We are under threat of moving again and that threat just stays there and it’s particularly worrying, especially for Sister Julienne.”

Let’s hope the nuns and midwives can find a way to save the place – Poplar (and our TV screens) wouldn’t be the same!

A Call The Midwife special will be on Christmas Day (Credit: BBC)

What will the Christmas special be about?

The Christmas special is set to take place in 1965.

While the nurses are getting geared up for the festive period, the BBC says “nothing goes quite to plan”.

Read more: BBC Christmas TV 2020: Call The Midwife, Mrs Brown’s Boys and Black Narcissus announced

It also says that Sister Monica Joan will be rushed to hospital, while a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth.

Trixie will receive some news that makes her fume, and there’s a circus in town, too.

Call The Midwife Christmas Special is on Christmas Day at 7.40pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.