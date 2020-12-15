Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed they’re launching a new podcast called Archewell Audio.

The couple have signed an exclusive deal with Spotify after stepping back from royal life in March.

Spotify has released a trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s podcast.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed they’re launching a new podcast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the short clip, the couple introduce themselves as “Meghan” and “Harry”.

Harry says: “Shall we start? Ladies first?”

Meghan replies: “No, say it because I think it sounds really nice with your accent.”

After introducing Archewell Audio, Meghan says: “One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories.

A new holiday special from Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is coming soon only on Spotify

What will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new podcast be about?

“And no matter what the story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from and at the same time remind you in some way of a story about yourself.”

Harry adds: “And that’s what this project is all about.

“To bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before and find our common ground.

“When that happens, change really is possible.”

The couple think podcasts help people to connect (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan says: “This is also a moment to celebrate kindness and compassion, something we saw in so many places this year.

“And which will underlie everything you hear from Archewell Audio.”

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, the couple said: “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen…

“…to connect to one another without distraction.

Prince Harry and Meghan will host a holiday special later this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so.

“When we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

What did royal fans say?

Fans were divided over the couple’s new project on Twitter as one wrote: “For two people who wanted privacy, they sure are in the news a lot.”

Another added: “Seriously… who gives a crap?!?”

However, a third said: “I think my blood pressure can’t take this much excitement in two days.”

Another gushed: “So stoked and excited for what’s to come. Way to go, Harry & Meghan.”

Later this month, Archewell Audio and Spotify will release a holiday special hosted by the couple.

Meanwhile, the first full series is expected next year.

