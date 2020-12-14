Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on CNN, her first since revealing to the world her heartbreaking miscarriage news.

The estranged Duchess of Sussex spoke to the US news channel’s Heroes initiative and praised the “quiet heroes” who have helped during the coronavirus pandemic.

But as heartfelt as Meghan’s speech was, viewers were divided over her appearance.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex honors the people working to feed those in need during the pandemic on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Get Involved: https://t.co/MkgzSomt7H pic.twitter.com/jnPzPtmBGx — CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 14, 2020

What did Meghan Markle say on CNN?

Meghan began her speech by saying: “Back in March, the COVID-19 crisis hit hard and overnight everything seemed to change.

“For many families, the impact has been catastrophic and far too many were faced with a heartbreaking question: how am I going to put food on the table for my family.”

She continued: “But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times.

“We saw that good in people; in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbours went hungry.

“We saw communities standing up and taking action.”

Meghan spoke about the ‘quiet heroes’ (Credit: CNN)

What else did Meghan say?

Meghan and husband Prince Harry donated £90,000 to the food charity Feeding Britain during the pandemic.

And helping those who have suffered through lack of food is clearly important to Meghan.

She continued: “Tonight we’re celebrating these quiet heroes, some of whom I know and some we applaud from afar.

“Some of these individuals stood up and made sure that the basic needs of our communities were met. They made sure that those around them did not have to suffer in isolation.

“They nourished their neighbours in more ways than one.

She finished by saying: “And they showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times when we come together we have the power to remind someone else that there’s hope and we will be okay.”

How did viewers react?

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to express their views on the impassioned speech.

And it wasn’t all positive.

One fumed: “#MeghanMarkle reminds me of Delores Umbridge from Harry Potter, handing out her never-ending ‘Educational Decrees’.

“Meghan is sickly sweet, condescending, interfering, preachy and utterly fake, just like Delores!”

Another said: “Meghan Markle is only a regular citizen now.

“How presumptuous that she thinks we care what she has to say?

“Go back to your mansion Meghan! #youwalkedaway #nolongeraroyal #fake #noonecares.”

It's solemn. It's beautifully delivered. It's… I…

I am enchanted with her eloquence! 🙏🏾

But some went wild for the speech.

One fan said she was a “queen” and another a “global icon”.

Finally, a fan said she was “enchanted by her elegance”.

