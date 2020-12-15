Piers Morgan is fuming once again at Meghan Markle.

The GMB host, 55, raged at The Duchess, 39, after she gifted celebrities with vegan coffee.

The former Suits actress has invested in Clevr Blends, a US-based vegan coffee brand that specialises in superfood coffee mixes.

And after Oprah Winfrey revealed she’d been gifted a hamper filled with Clevr products from ‘M’ – this was enough to set Piers off.

Speaking on Tuesday’s GMB, he ranted: “She decides to invest in this vegan latte drink she then sends it to Oprah who then tweets it then drinks it on her show!”

Oprah Winfrey received a gift from ‘M’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Meghan Markle is now a start-up investor

“It means she can make millions by sending the product to Oprah.”

But his co-host Susanna Reid, 49, reminded Piers that he has got dozens of celebrities to promote his own book on social media.

Read more: Sharon Osbourne is self-isolating away from Ozzy after testing positive for coronavirus

Piers snapped back with: “But I am not a Royal? Are they or are they not Royal?”

Susanna then remarked: “You pass comment on Meghan every day!”

Susanna accused Piers of being hypocritical (Credit: ITV)

Piers and Susanna disagreed on Meghan’s latest business move

But Piers argued: “So do you! You think she can do no wrong, I think she can do very little right.”

Meghan confirmed via a statement to Fortune magazine that she has invested in the superfood coffee brand.

Read more: Katie Price upsets Peter Andre fans as she boasts about Carl Woods

Her statement reads: “This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business.

Meghan, here with Prince Harry, confirmed her investments in Clevr Blends (Credit: SplashNews)

GMB viewers are begging Piers Morgan to stop ranting against Meghan Markle

“I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s [Mendoza] commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and [that] has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her, and I believe in her company.”

Meanwhile viewers took to Twitter to complain about Piers’ near constant bashing of the Duchess of Sussex.

One viewer lamented: “Meghan Markle could find the cure for cancer and @piersmorgan would still find a reason to diss her for it #GMB.”



While another viewer begged: “@piersmorgan leave Meghan alone. Your obsession is looking bad just now.. #GMB.”

And a third user urged: “@GMB @piersmorgan @susannareid100 just give Meghan a bloody break!!! It’s relentless! #GMB #MeghanAndHarry.”

What did you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.