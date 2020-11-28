Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘in trouble’ due to their Netflix deal, royal observers have claimed.

Pundits reckon the Sussexes are unable to comment on how royals are portrayed in the streaming platform’s drama The Crown.

And that could lead to an awkward clash of priorities in future for the Duke and Duchess, radio commentators believe.

That’s because the fourth series of The Crown dramatises the relationship between Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly signed a massive deal with Netflix (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Phillip Schofield risks Piers Morgan feud by destroying his book

Furthermore, in the view of the same media experts, the couple’s relationship with Netflix has already landed them ‘in trouble’.

Journalists Mike Graham and Olivia Utley claimed the Sussexes need to keep quiet over The Crown during a talkRADIO segment.

Meghan and Harry are in a bit of trouble with this.

Host Mike said: “Meghan and Harry are in a bit of trouble with this over the fact Harry has said nothing about the way in which his mother and father have been portrayed in this series.”

Olivia claimed Harry has ‘gagged’ himself due to his reported £100million agreement with Netflix.

Josh O’Connor plays Charles and Emma Corin plays Diana in The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

Read more: I’m A Celeb’s Shane Richie wants to adopt sixth child

She replied: “He has got himself into some hot water. He has got this deal with Netflix so he can’t really say anything.”

Future problems for Harry and Meghan due to Netflix?

The journalist also claimed a supposed ‘conflict of interest’ could flare up again.

“Netflix is where their next pay cheque is coming from,” Olivia continued. “Prince Harry is going to find himself in situations like this, surely, over and over again.

“How could he have just run off to Hollywood and not realised there are going to be huge consequences?

“There are going to be massive conflicts of interest all the time.”

Could there be ‘huge consequences’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? (Credit: SplashNews)

Earlier this month, it was reported that The Crown’s content had caused surprise in royal circles.

A source told Mail Online: “There are raised eyebrows about Harry taking millions from the company that’s behind all this.

“After all where do much of Netflix’s profits come from? The Crown.”

It was also claimed that Prince William was not happy over the fictional depictions of his family.

The source added: “He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.”

– The Crown is available to stream on Netflix

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.