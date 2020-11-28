I’m a Celeb star Shane Richie wants to adopt his sixth child after he leaves the castle.

The 56-year-old ex-EastEnders star is hoping to expand his family with wife Christie Goddard when he leaves the ITV reality.

As reported by The Sun, he said: “We always talk about it, myself and Christie, and because she is 15 years younger than me and she is only 41, so there is still time.

Shane and his wife Christie (Credit: Splash News)

“We have been talking about having another baby and there is still time and she is always talking about wanting another kid (her own biological kid) and I know our daughters would love another brother or sister.

“But now we are talking about adopting and because we live in Surrey, the rules there are very different to when we lived in Bucks, which was a long time ago, but I am still up for it.”

What would stop Shane Richie from adopting?

Shane added that he is concerned about whether he’s eligible to adopt still, voicing concerns over his age and job.

As he doesn’t have a normal 9-5, he said he was concerned about whether it would be fair on Christie. But he said if she wants to, then he definitely would.

He also mentioned he would be open to fostering, but again – with his demanding job he wouldn’t want it to be unfair on Christie.

Shane, Christie and his three youngest kids (Credit: Splash News)

Shane has been married to Christie since 2007, having previously been married to Coleen Nolan from 1990 to 1999.

He has five kids already – two with Coleen and three with Christie.

Tension in the camp

Joker Shane has been winding the campmates up with his pranks. But there’s been a bit of tension in the I’m A Celeb camp between him and fellow contestant, dancer AJ Pritchard.

Some though, are sceptical about the editing of the show, with even Shane Jr taking to Twitter to voice his concerns.

A painfully awkward clip posted on Twitter showed a frosty atmosphere between the two when talking about the washing up.

I know it’s a tv show but ur playing with peoples lives man. If their really is tension then I’m all for it. Or are you editing to cause tension ? That’s what I can’t agree with. I know it’s telly but theirs vile comments being thrown around and it’s not fair https://t.co/IToeSMRhuV — Shane Nolan (@iamshanenolan) November 27, 2020

Shane Jnr tweeted: “I know it’s a TV show but you’re playing with people’s lives, man.

“If there really is tension then I’m all for it. Or are you editing to cause tension?

“That’s what I can’t agree with. I know it’s telly but there are vile comments being thrown around and it’s not fair.”

