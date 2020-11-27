Shane Richie I'm A Celebrity
TV

I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie’s son accuses the show of ‘unfair editing’ ahead of tonight’s trial

We can't wait to watch the trial between Shane Richie and AJ!

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

I’m a Celebrity viewers accused the show of “manipulation” last night as both AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie were voted by the public to take on tonight’s trial.

Strictly star AJ, 26, and former EastEnders actor Shane, 56, have been at loggerheads.

Shane Richie I'm A Celebrity
Shane and AJ have been voted to do a trial… together (Credit: ITV)

But now the warring pair are set to unite to take on tonight’s ‘Chambers Of Horrors’ trial.

And some thought the editors of the show made the most out of the situation, not least Shane’s son, Shane Nolan.

What did Shane Jnr say about Shane Richie in I’m A Celebrity?

Shane Jnr took to Twitter after both AJ and Shane were seen giving each other daggers.

He said: “I know it’s a TV show but you’re playing with people’s lives, man.

“If there really is tension then I’m all for it.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: AJ Pritchard confuses viewers as they ask if he has ‘left the camp’

“Or are you editing to cause tension?

“That’s what I can’t agree with. I know it’s telly but there are vile comments being thrown around and it’s not fair.”

How did I’m A Celebrity viewers react?

It wasn’t just Shane Jnr who thought editors were trying to stir the pot.

One Twitter user said: “So the public are being manipulated by the clever editing of AJ giving Shane a look… then hey ho… they both do a trial together.”

Another said: “Still can’t help but notice the editing to fuel a fire against Shane.

“If the social media mob vote him out first then who is their next target? AJ will still moan when he’s hungry, Bev will still miss most trials etc.”

AJ did not look happy (Credit: ITV)

Why is there tension between Shane and AJ?

The friction between the two has been evident during the past few nights.

It all started when AJ was left unimpressed Shane didn’t do the washing up.

And the atmosphere between the two seemed to increase when Shane threw his pans down and sarcastically asked who was doing the washing up that night.

AJ was seen giving him daggers.

ITV declined to comment on the accusations that editing has inflamed the tensions between the two.

What else did fans say?

While some viewers bemoaned the fact tensions have seemingly been zeroed in on, some can’t wait for tonight’s trial.

Read more: I’m a Celebrity fans say it’s ‘karma’ as Shane Richie struggles in Bushtucker Trial with Hollie Arnold

One cackled: “AJ and Shane for the trial is a diabolical move by the UK population and quite frankly is a stroke of genius! Well done UK!”

– I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, November 27) at 9pm,on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie reignites feud with furious AJ Pritchard
This Morning Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield admits he’s ‘at breaking point’ over Christmas coronavirus restrictions
I’m a Celebrity fans say it’s ‘karma’ as Shane Richie struggles in Bushtucker Trial with Hollie Arnold
christmas hug
‘Don’t hug or kiss your grandparents this Christmas’ says Chris Whitty in stark warning
Anne Hegerty and Darragh Ennis are both on The Chase
The Chase: Anne Hegerty reveals stars face ‘salary cut’ following arrival of new Chaser
Great British Bake Off: Noel Fielding ‘replaced’ as host by Tom Allen in Christmas special