I’m a Celebrity viewers accused the show of “manipulation” last night as both AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie were voted by the public to take on tonight’s trial.

Strictly star AJ, 26, and former EastEnders actor Shane, 56, have been at loggerheads.

Shane and AJ have been voted to do a trial… together (Credit: ITV)

But now the warring pair are set to unite to take on tonight’s ‘Chambers Of Horrors’ trial.

And some thought the editors of the show made the most out of the situation, not least Shane’s son, Shane Nolan.

I know it’s a tv show but ur playing with peoples lives man. If their really is tension then I’m all for it. Or are you editing to cause tension ? That’s what I can’t agree with. I know it’s telly but theirs vile comments being thrown around and it’s not fair https://t.co/IToeSMRhuV — Shane Nolan (@iamshanenolan) November 27, 2020

What did Shane Jnr say about Shane Richie in I’m A Celebrity?

Shane Jnr took to Twitter after both AJ and Shane were seen giving each other daggers.

He said: “I know it’s a TV show but you’re playing with people’s lives, man.

“If there really is tension then I’m all for it.

“Or are you editing to cause tension?

“That’s what I can’t agree with. I know it’s telly but there are vile comments being thrown around and it’s not fair.”

#ImACeleb so the public are being manipulated by the clever editing of AJ giving Shane a look… then hey ho.. they both do a trial together — C.J. (@grumpyman66uk) November 26, 2020

Still can’t help but notice the editing to fuel a fire against Shane. If the social media mob vote him out first then who is their next target? AJ will still moan when he’s hungry, Bev will still miss most trials etc #ImaCeleb — DD (@grim_dandango) November 26, 2020

@imacelebrity oh the voting public never let us down! They saw the beef between AJ and Shane earlier and did the best thing they could! 😂😂😂 #BushtuckerTrial #imacelebrity #ImaCeleb @antanddec well edited! — Cerys Nelmes 🦄 (@cerysnelmes) November 26, 2020

How did I’m A Celebrity viewers react?

It wasn’t just Shane Jnr who thought editors were trying to stir the pot.

One Twitter user said: “So the public are being manipulated by the clever editing of AJ giving Shane a look… then hey ho… they both do a trial together.”

Another said: “Still can’t help but notice the editing to fuel a fire against Shane.

“If the social media mob vote him out first then who is their next target? AJ will still moan when he’s hungry, Bev will still miss most trials etc.”

AJ did not look happy (Credit: ITV)

Why is there tension between Shane and AJ?

The friction between the two has been evident during the past few nights.

It all started when AJ was left unimpressed Shane didn’t do the washing up.

And the atmosphere between the two seemed to increase when Shane threw his pans down and sarcastically asked who was doing the washing up that night.

AJ was seen giving him daggers.

ITV declined to comment on the accusations that editing has inflamed the tensions between the two.

AJ and Shane for the trial is a diabolical move by the UK population and quite frankly is a stroke of genius! Well done Uk 🤣🤣🤣 #ImACeleb — Samuel Page-Longman (@pagey1234) November 27, 2020

What else did fans say?

While some viewers bemoaned the fact tensions have seemingly been zeroed in on, some can’t wait for tonight’s trial.

One cackled: “AJ and Shane for the trial is a diabolical move by the UK population and quite frankly is a stroke of genius! Well done UK!”

