Phillip Schofield has risked reigniting his feud with Piers Morgan by shoving the GMB star’s book down his new rubbish disposal.

The This Morning favourite was showing off his new sink gadget while also managing to plug his own book, Life’s What You Make It.

But he couldn’t help but have a pop at Piers as he posted a video on his Instagram Stories.

Phillip thought the best place for Piers’ book was down the sink (Credit: Instagram)

What did Phillip Schofield say about Piers Morgan on Instagram?

Phillip could be seen holding Piers’ book Wake Up, before trying to put it in the disposal plug.

He wrote: “New Insinkerator installed, amazing! Apparently it will dispose of almost anything… @PiersMorgan.”

He finished it off with a few sarcastic laughing and kissing emojis.

In the next video on his Story, a page of Piers’ new book had been screwed up and crushed in the sink.

Then the next video showed the cover of the book being crushed in the sink.

He is definitely over the pair’s feud (Credit: Instagram)

Cheeky Schofe wrote: “Yup, bit chewy, but that works @PiersMorgan.”

Why did Schofe joke about Piers Morgan’s book?

In his book, Phillip described that the pair fell out when former journalist Piers published a biography on the 58-year-old presenter.

He initially thought that Piers was writing articles about him, before finding out it was a book.

Writing in Life’s What You Make It, he revealed: “As I think I’ve said, I save everything, so interesting bits and pieces were hunted down then sent to Piers.

“Nothing appeared in the paper. I was worried he may have lost all my mementos. We asked for them back. Nothing.

“Eventually, unannounced, they arrived safely back at the office. A few weeks later, the unofficial biography he’d written about me, including all the stuff I’d sent him, appeared on the bookshelves.

“I was furious. Not so much that he had written the book, but that he had deceived me.

“We didn’t speak for a long time. There were awkward moments: once, the two of us were in a lift for what felt like an endless descent.”

Piers and Schofe have had a feud (Credit: Splash News)

The pair finally buried the hatchet when Piers appeared on Phil’s show Test The Nation.

He added: “One day I realised how stupid this feud was. I was angry, and he’d actually been flattering and kind in the biography (although utterly deceitful). It was time to make up. He was nervous when I walked over. We’ve been fine ever since.”

