Bookies say Harry and Meghan will announce another baby in 2020 as Archie turns one

Meghan and Prince Harry will announce another baby in 2020 following the first birthday of their son Archie, according to betting experts.

Betfair has the couple down at 4/7 to announce another pregnancy and give Archie a sibling.

Harry and Meghan will announce another baby this year, according to betting experts (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans for baby Archie's first birthday revealed

The family are celebrating Archie's first birthday today in LA and have received birthday messages from the rest of the royal family.

What did the betting experts say?

Betfair spokesperson Darren Hughes said:

"Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will be celebrating today as their first-born son Archie has his first birthday, but punters are convinced that 2020 may bring further joy for the pair, and they are odds-on at 4/7 to announce another pregnancy in 2020."

Harry and Meghan are celebrating Archie's first birthday today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Harry and Meghan’s biography Finding Freedom promises to reveal their 'true story'

Despite Meghan and Harry quitting life as senior royals and moving to Canada before relocating to LA, Betfair reckon little Archie may find himself back in the UK when he starts school.

"Where the couple will set down roots remains a point of speculation as well.

Will Harry and Meghan have baby number two? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"But punters seem to think that Archie will join his cousins George, Charlotte and Louis by attending his first year of school in the UK with odds of 11/8, while it’s 2/1 for him to do so in the US," Darren added.

He continued: "When it’s comes to Archie’s long-term future and what he may pursue as a career, it’s 12/1 that he will follow in his mother’s footsteps to become an actor.

"Much shorter odds of 3/1 for him to follow in her fictional ‘Suits’ footsteps as a lawyer.

"The option to follow his father into the military is at 4/1, although at the age of just one, he probably isn’t thinking too much about his future career."

How have Meghan and Harry marked Archie's birthday?

Meghan and Harry marked Archie's first birthday by releasing a short film showing Meghan reading him one of his favourite books, Duck! Rabbit!.

Archie is one today! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It's to support Save the Children’s Save With Stories initiative, which aims to help children hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis around the world.

Did the royal family wish Archie a happy birthday?

The Queen and Prince Charles marked Archie's birthday with messages on social media.

Charles and Camilla posted a sweet picture on their Clarence House Instagram of Charles alongside his son Harry and grandson Archie on his christening last year.

A message was also posted to the Royal Family's official Twitter page.

A photo showed the Queen and Prince Philip looking lovingly at baby Archie alongside Harry and Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland.

The post said: "Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today!

Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! 🎈 Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/PMaiY6NR1a — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2020

"Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild."

William and Kate also sent their birthday wishes, sharing a photo from Archie's christening last year.

Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/dEjvnSjGGM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2020

Kensington Palace captioned the post: "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!"

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.