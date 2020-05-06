Harry and Meghan release adorable new video of Archie on his first birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a new video of son Archie on his first birthday.

The short film shows Meghan reading him one of his favourite books, Duck! Rabbit!.

It's to support Save the Children’s Save With Stories initiative which aims at helping children hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis around the world.

The video was shot by Harry in California last weekend.

It was shared to the Save the Children's Instagram account and shows Archie sitting in his mum's lap wearing a white t-shirt and nappy.

Meghan reads to Archie

In the video, Meghan says: "We're going to read Duck! Rabbit!" as she opened the book.

Archie giggles as he tries to turn the pages.

However, his attention momentarily wonders as he throws another book to the floor.

At the end, Harry is heard cheering and Archie replies: "Da, da, da."

The post read: "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex reads "Duck! Rabbit!" for Archie's birthday.

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Archie!"

A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess said they wanted to mark Archie’s birthday by highlighting the issues.

The family is participating in the campaign across both the US and UK.

They said: "The family is participating in the campaign across both the US and UK to help bring much-needed support to children who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic."

In addition, the spokesperson said: "The Duke and Duchess wanted to continue to raise awareness around the urgency of bringing food and learning resources to millions of children."

Meanwhile, earlier today, Archie received messages from members of the royal family.

Birthday messages!

Clarence House posted a sweet photo of Charles alongside his son Harry and grandson Archie on his christening last year.

The post read: "A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today.

"This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019. [Photo by] Chris Allerton Sussex Royal."

Meanwhile, after that a message was also posted to the royal family's official Twitter page.

A photo showed the Queen and Prince Philip looking lovingly at baby Archie alongside Harry and Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland.

In addition, the post said: "Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today!

"Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild."

